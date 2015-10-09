10 Magical Dishes That Are Pretty Much Just Cheese

Delicious ultra-cheesy recipes for true curd lovers.

F&W Editors
October 09, 2015

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates how to make deliciously crunchy cheese crisps in the microwave. They’re quick, they’re easy and they’re entirely made of cheese. Here, more delicious ultra-cheesy recipes for true curd lovers.

1. Whiskey-Cheese Fondue 
This terrific cheddar-Jack cheese fondue includes whiskey, which adds a great kick.

2. Pimento Cheese and Bacon Crostini 
Gooey pimento cheese topped with crunchy bacon makes for an incredibly satisfying and indulgent spread.

3. Pepper-Glazed Goat Cheese Gratin 
This warm, sweet-spicy goat cheese dip is an easy alternative to a cheese plate.

4. Cheese Straws 
In the South, cheese straws are almost always present at celebrations. They’re perfect with cocktails and can also be served with salads and soups.

5. Grilled Manouri Cheese with Caramelized Plums 
Michael Psilakis likes to riff on saganaki—fried cheese with lemon. He uses manouri, a fresh, milky white cheese made from the whey that’s drained off during feta production.

6. Fried Goat Cheese Balls with Honey 
Club soda lightens the egg batter that coats the cheese, and a double-coating of panko crumbs amplifies the crunch. They’re great as an appetizer or dessert.

7. Canadian Bacon and Cheddar Cheese Flan 
This rich, savory flan is easy to make and perfect for serving a crowd at brunch.

8. Pan-Fried Cheese with Salsa Verde 
A perfect appetizer, these crispy-gooey fried cheese slices are served with a tangy salsa verde made with anchovies, Pecorino and capers.

9. Goat Cheese Mousse with Red-Wine Caramel 
This crostini topped with goat cheese mousse, red-wine caramel and strawberry compote is a delightful example of a dish that combines sweet and savory.

10. Griddled Goat Cheese with Spicy Olives 
Chef Francis Mallmann cooks goat cheese on one side only, until it develops a delectable brown crust. Then he places the warm cheese on toasts and tops them with spicy olives.

Related: How to Make Mac and Cheese
Great Goat Cheese Recipes
Fantastic Baked Cheese Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up