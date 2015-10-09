10 Magical Dishes That Are Pretty Much Just Cheese

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates how to make deliciously crunchy cheese crisps in the microwave. They’re quick, they’re easy and they’re entirely made of cheese. Here, more delicious ultra-cheesy recipes for true curd lovers.

1. Whiskey-Cheese Fondue

This terrific cheddar-Jack cheese fondue includes whiskey, which adds a great kick.

2. Pimento Cheese and Bacon Crostini

Gooey pimento cheese topped with crunchy bacon makes for an incredibly satisfying and indulgent spread.

3. Pepper-Glazed Goat Cheese Gratin

This warm, sweet-spicy goat cheese dip is an easy alternative to a cheese plate.

4. Cheese Straws

In the South, cheese straws are almost always present at celebrations. They’re perfect with cocktails and can also be served with salads and soups.

5. Grilled Manouri Cheese with Caramelized Plums

Michael Psilakis likes to riff on saganaki—fried cheese with lemon. He uses manouri, a fresh, milky white cheese made from the whey that’s drained off during feta production.

6. Fried Goat Cheese Balls with Honey

Club soda lightens the egg batter that coats the cheese, and a double-coating of panko crumbs amplifies the crunch. They’re great as an appetizer or dessert.

7. Canadian Bacon and Cheddar Cheese Flan

This rich, savory flan is easy to make and perfect for serving a crowd at brunch.

8. Pan-Fried Cheese with Salsa Verde

A perfect appetizer, these crispy-gooey fried cheese slices are served with a tangy salsa verde made with anchovies, Pecorino and capers.

9. Goat Cheese Mousse with Red-Wine Caramel

This crostini topped with goat cheese mousse, red-wine caramel and strawberry compote is a delightful example of a dish that combines sweet and savory.

10. Griddled Goat Cheese with Spicy Olives

Chef Francis Mallmann cooks goat cheese on one side only, until it develops a delectable brown crust. Then he places the warm cheese on toasts and tops them with spicy olives.

