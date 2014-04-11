10 Lamb Recipes for Easter Dinner

Tender lamb is traditional for Easter. Here, 10 excellent ways to make it.
Tender lamb is traditional for Easter. Here, 10 excellent ways to make it.
1. Garlic-Crusted Roast Rack of Lamb
For an easy way to prepare a rack of lamb, simply rub it with plenty of garlic, rosemary, olive oil and salt before roasting.
2. Lamb Chops with Rosemary and Grapes
A fruity mixture of seedless grapes, white wine and honey adds delicious flavor to these grilled lamb chops.
3. Yogurt-Marinated Lamb Kebabs with Lemon Butter
Coating lamb in whole-milk yogurt gives these Indian kebabs delicious tang.
4. Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary and Lavender
This delicious, fragrant lamb is served with a sweet-and-sour shallot jam made from dates, honey and apple cider vinegar.
5. Grilled Lambs with Peperonata
Peperonata, a fantastic mix of stewed peppers, onions, raisins and anchovies makes a perfect accompaniment.
6. Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary
Chef Curtis Stone serves this incredible lamb with an easy mint sauce.
7. Greek-Style Leg of Lamb
This Mediterranean-inspired dish pairs well with a dark, cherry-flavored Cabernet Franc.
8. Basil-Crusted Leg of Lamb with Lemon Vinaigrette
Daniel Boulud's excellent lamb features a basil-and-pine nut crust.
9. Grilled Lamb Chops with Ladolemono
These fast lamb chops are made with ladolemono, a super simple Greek sauce of lemon choice and olive oil.
10. Braised Lamb with Herb-Scented Jus
Chef David Mawhinney uses leftover meat for delicious lamb sandwiches.
Related: More Amazing Lamb Recipes
25 Incredible Grilled Lamb Dishes
11 Fast Lamb Chops