10 Lamb Recipes for Easter Dinner

Tender lamb is traditional for Easter. Here, 10 excellent ways to make it.

F&W Editors
April 11, 2014

1. Garlic-Crusted Roast Rack of Lamb
For an easy way to prepare a rack of lamb, simply rub it with plenty of garlic, rosemary, olive oil and salt before roasting.

2. Lamb Chops with Rosemary and Grapes
A fruity mixture of seedless grapes, white wine and honey adds delicious flavor to these grilled lamb chops.

3. Yogurt-Marinated Lamb Kebabs with Lemon Butter
Coating lamb in whole-milk yogurt gives these Indian kebabs delicious tang.

4. Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary and Lavender
This delicious, fragrant lamb is served with a sweet-and-sour shallot jam made from dates, honey and apple cider vinegar.

5. Grilled Lambs with Peperonata
Peperonata, a fantastic mix of stewed peppers, onions, raisins and anchovies makes a perfect accompaniment.

6. Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary
Chef Curtis Stone serves this incredible lamb with an easy mint sauce.

7. Greek-Style Leg of Lamb
This Mediterranean-inspired dish pairs well with a dark, cherry-flavored Cabernet Franc.

8. Basil-Crusted Leg of Lamb with Lemon Vinaigrette
Daniel Boulud's excellent lamb features a basil-and-pine nut crust.

9. Grilled Lamb Chops with Ladolemono
These fast lamb chops are made with ladolemono, a super simple Greek sauce of lemon choice and olive oil.

10. Braised Lamb with Herb-Scented Jus
Chef David Mawhinney uses leftover meat for delicious lamb sandwiches.

