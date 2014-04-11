10 Lamb Recipes for Easter Dinner

Tender lamb is traditional for Easter. Here, 10 excellent ways to make it.

1. Garlic-Crusted Roast Rack of Lamb

For an easy way to prepare a rack of lamb, simply rub it with plenty of garlic, rosemary, olive oil and salt before roasting.

2. Lamb Chops with Rosemary and Grapes

A fruity mixture of seedless grapes, white wine and honey adds delicious flavor to these grilled lamb chops.

3. Yogurt-Marinated Lamb Kebabs with Lemon Butter

Coating lamb in whole-milk yogurt gives these Indian kebabs delicious tang.

4. Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary and Lavender

This delicious, fragrant lamb is served with a sweet-and-sour shallot jam made from dates, honey and apple cider vinegar.

5. Grilled Lambs with Peperonata

Peperonata, a fantastic mix of stewed peppers, onions, raisins and anchovies makes a perfect accompaniment.

6. Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

Chef Curtis Stone serves this incredible lamb with an easy mint sauce.

7. Greek-Style Leg of Lamb

This Mediterranean-inspired dish pairs well with a dark, cherry-flavored Cabernet Franc.

8. Basil-Crusted Leg of Lamb with Lemon Vinaigrette

Daniel Boulud's excellent lamb features a basil-and-pine nut crust.

9. Grilled Lamb Chops with Ladolemono

These fast lamb chops are made with ladolemono, a super simple Greek sauce of lemon choice and olive oil.

10. Braised Lamb with Herb-Scented Jus

Chef David Mawhinney uses leftover meat for delicious lamb sandwiches.

