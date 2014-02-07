10 Incredible Layer Cakes to Win Over a Valentine

In this week’s installment of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates a brilliant way to cut perfect cake layers using floss. Here, 10 beautiful layer cakes that will impress even the most jaded Valentine this year.

1. Milk-Chocolate-Frosted Layer Cake

Pastry chef Karina Gowing's incredible recipe features ultra-creamy icing spread liberally over layers of light, cocoa-flavored cake.

2. Dulce de Leche Layer Cake

Scott Conant folds Italian hazelnut liqueur into the filling for this satiny white cake.

3. Crunchy Milk Chocolate-Peanut Butter Layer Cake

The genius of this layer cake is its extraordinarily crunchy filling, made with almonds, salted peanuts, creamy peanut butter, chocolate and Rice Krispies.

4. Coconut Cake

Coconut cake, a dainty dessert, was in vogue in the 1920s for ladies' gatherings.

5. Double-Chocolate Layer Cake

This extra-chocolaty cake from Seattle chef Tom Douglas is light and super-moist.

6. Rum-Mocha Walnut Layer Cake

Espresso powder and dark rum add a fantastic kick to this show-stopping cake.

7. Revelatory Caramel Cake

This terrific cake from chef Ann Cashion is even better the day after it's made.

8. German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake actually traces its origins back to the South.

9. Classic Carrot Cake with Fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting

Moist and not too sweet, this delicious carrot cake is topped with light, fluffy cream cheese frosting.

10. Chocolate Blackout Cake

Pastry star Gale Gland's incredible, high-rising cake features layers of chocolate custard and a cake crumb coating.

