10 Impressive Make-Ahead Ice Cream Desserts

We here at F&W love a good, simple scoop of heavenly ice cream. But when it's time to host an event, we don't hold back and serve up a show-stopping ice cream dessert. Here we’ve rounded up 10 of our most impressive ice cream desserts perfect for any celebration. And the best part—they can all be made ahead of time.

1. Strawberry Ice Cream Pie

When Nancy Silverton entertains, she often serves dishes that her guests can personalize. For her simple and homey ice cream pies, she offers different dessert sauces and toppings.

2. Frozen Lemon Cream Sandwiches

English lemon curd from a jar plus high-quality store-bought Belgian butter cookies help turn these ice cream sandwiches into an impressive dessert.

3. Vanilla Ice Cream with Brown Butter Crumble

Brown butter, made by warming butter in a skillet until deeply golden, adds a wonderful nutty flavor to this chunky, streusel-like topping. Sprinkle it on vanilla ice cream with chocolate and caramel sauces for outrageously good sundaes.

4. Ice Cream Bonbon Pops

These candy-covered pops were inspired by movie-theater snacks.

5. Matcha-Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches

The French macaron is a simple cookie made with almonds, sugar and egg whites. The recipe here includes green tea powder (matcha), which gives it a delightful flavor.

6. Roman’s Dairy-Free Chocolate-Coconut Ice Cream

This velvety, rich ice cream is perfect for the lactose-intolerant.

7. 3-2-1 Hidden Ice Cream Strawberry Shortcakes

Ice cream whiz Jeni Britton-Bauer uses melted vanilla ice cream in her flaky, delicious biscuits.

8. Dulce de Leche Ice Cream Pie

This crazy-good pie is also crazy-easy to make.

9. Nanaimo Bars

These sweet-salty bars have a cult following in Canada.

10. Graham Cracker Ice Cream Sundaes with Raspberries

This is a ridiculously simple ode to the classic campfire dessert s'mores. Nutty graham cracker crumbs are folded into vanilla ice cream and a splash of balsamic vinegar is added to the luscious brown butter sauce.

