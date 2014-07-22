10 Ice Cream Recipes to Make with a Food Processor and a Mad Genius Tip

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple proves that you don’t need special equipment to make ice cream at home. In the video, Chapple freezes classic vanilla but the method will work with any flavor. Here, 10 delicious batches to make this summer.

1. Mint Ice Cream

This exceptionally creamy ice cream is made with fresh mint and cream cheese.

2. Pistachio Ice Cream

For a double dose of nuttiness, this ice cream includes both toasted pistachios and almond extract.

3. Once-a-Year Cheesecake Ice Cream

This ice cream is so fabulously rich, you should probably have it only once every year.

4. Peach-Maple Ice Cream

Made with bourbon and seasonal peaches, this is the perfect summer ice cream.

5. Guinness Ice Cream

This ice cream has a strong, malty flavor.

6. Hazelnut Ice Cream

There are just four ingredients in this simple ice cream: hazelnuts, half-and-half, sugar and egg yolks.

7. Vietnamese Coffee Ice Cream

Condensed milk and egg yolks enrich this take on the classic Vietnamese drink.

8. Late Harvest Riesling Ice Cream

A mere quarter cup of Riesling gives a lovely flavor to this very rich ice cream.

9. Dairy-Free Chocolate-Coconut Ice Cream

Coconut milk replaces dairy in this super flavorful dessert.

10. Sweet Red Wine Ice Cream

Sweet Italian red wines like Moscato Rosa and Sagrantino Passito give ice cream an intriguing berry flavor.

