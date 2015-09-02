10 Hot and Melty Panini to Upgrade Your Lunch Game

Sandwiches might be everyone's favorite lunchtime standby, but cold ham and cheese, day after day, can get a little humdrum. Enter the panini press. Take your sandwiches to new melty, gooey heights with 10 of Food & Wine’s best panini recipes:

1. Mortadella and Cheese Panini

These ultra-hearty sandwiches get a terrific zing from freshly grated white horseradish.

2. Smoked Salmon Panini

Pair with a velvety asparagus soup for the lunch of a lifetime.

3. Philly Cheeseteak Panini

This recipe employs an ingenious way to transform packaged garlic bread: Scrape out the garlic butter inside each roll, then spread it all over the crust. Stuff with roast beef and cheese, then grill.

4. Sweet Coppa and Pepper Panini

Pickled hot cherry peppers give this simple sandwich a ton of flavor.

5. Mortadella & Robiola Panini with Homemade Mustard

This panini makes excellent use of leftover charcuterie, like the porky mortadella suggested here, but you can also use country ham or prosciutto.

6. Beef, Broccoli Rabe and Provolone Panini

This is a stellar combination of juicy roast beef with bitter broccoli rabe and melty provolone cheese.

7. Chicken Panini with Spinach and Pesto

Chicken salad, meet crunchy pressed panino.

8. Gruyère Panini with Parsley-Cornichon Tapenade

The zingy tapenade livens up an otherwise simple grilled cheese sandwich and is also delicious on top of fish or potatoes.

9. Four Cheese Panini

This decadent grilled cheese features mozzarella, fontina, Gorgonzola and provolone cheeses.

10. Dessert Panini

Sweeten up your sandwich with sugar, cream cheese and bittersweet chocolate chips.

Related: More Hot, Gooey Melted Sandwiches

7 Best Cheeses for Grilled Cheese

F&W’s Best Sandwich Recipes