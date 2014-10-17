10 Halloween Candies for Grown-Ups

Stop stealing Halloween candy from your kids this year and treat yourself to something that doesn’t come in “fun size.” Here, ten stylish, handcrafted sweets perfect for impressing your party guests or as a post trick-or-treating snack.

1. Chocolat Moderne's Passion Fruit Caramel Bar

This gruesome-looking chocolate bar could not be more perfect for Halloween. Even the white chocolate haters out there will agree with this combination of cardamom-laced caramel and tart passion fruit. $9, mouth.com

2. Amy’s Candy Bar OMG Bar

This aptly named chocolate bar from Chicago-based candy genius Amy Hansen is one of the best things I’ve ever eaten. Buttery, crispy hazelnut praline is sandwiched between salted caramel and silky milk chocolate ganache—seriously, OMG. $4.50, amyscandybar.com

3. Quin Candy Maple & Cracked black Pepper Caramels

Jamie Curl’s Portland candy shop sells whimsical versions of childhood favorites made with local Oregon ingredients. Freshly cracked black pepper lends unexpected spice and texture to these rich maple caramels. 10 pieces/$8, quincandy.com

4. Double Dutch Sweets Ramona Bar

Like a Snickers’s better-dressed, more sophisticated older sister, the Ramona bar layers chewy honey nougat, roasted peanuts and creamy salted caramel. The whole thing is then dipped in Venezuelan dark chocolate and finished with flaky Maldon sea salt. 2 bars/$12, doubledutchsweets.com

5. Papabubble Halloween Trick or Treat Mix

Papabubble New York makes traditional, hand-pulled sugar candies that look like mini abstract works of art. 7oz./$16, papabubbleny.com

6. Wondermade Pumpkin Pie Marshmallows

In the season of pumpkin-spiced everything, it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed by the vast array of fall-tastic foods. These adorable marshmallows from Wondermade are certainly worth a try. Add some fall flare to your standard s’mores or simply eat them right out of the (superstylish) box. 16 marshmallows/$7.95, wondermade.com

7. Laurie & Sons Dangerously Delicious Black Licorice Chocolate Toffee

This award-winning toffee is crisp, buttery, and flecked with black licorice, star anise and a dash of Pernod. 4 1.3oz. packages/$24, laurieandsons.com

8. SunnysideLOCAL Salted Orange Wheat Beer Caramels

Forget about those rock-hard squares wrapped in plastic from your childhood, this is what a caramel should taste like. Smooth and creamy, these lightly salted caramels are subtly scented with orange. A perfect complement to the wheat beer. 4oz./$8, sunnysidelocal.com

9. Black Pig Meat Co. Chicharron Peanut Butter Cups

Chicharrones add a little crunch and porkiness to the center of these upscale PB cups dusted with smoked sea salt. 3oz./$17, mouth.com []

10. Little Apple Granola Apple Bark

Little Apple Granola's apple bark is made with organic apples from their own property in Sebastapol, California, and chocolate from the amazing TCHO San Francisco. Each piece is studded with toasted almonds and walnuts and sprinkled with Jacobson Sea Salt's vanilla salt. Hard to go wrong with so many amazing ingredients. 6oz./$18.95, littleapplegranola.com

Related: Halloween Desserts

Ultimate Candy Guide

Best Pumpkin Desserts in the U.S.