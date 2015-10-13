10 Grown-Up Recipes for a Halloween Cocktail Party

Between the costumes and the candy, there’s no denying that Halloween is a holiday for kids. But it’s also a great excuse to throw a subtly spooky, elegant cocktail party for adults. Here, the best recipes for a ghostly grown-up get-together.

1. Scallop-and-Olive Eyeball Canapés (above)

A quick scallop mousse mixed in a processor in under a minute forms the base of these elegant canapés.

2. Kill Devil Punch

This punch is cooled with a block of raspberry ice, which releases berries into the bowl as it melts.

3. Fried Chicken Wings with Black Bean Sauce

While chicken wings aren’t inherently creepy, once fried and glazed with a Chinese black-bean sauce and arranged to appear in flight, they convincingly become “bat wings.”

4. Green Goddess Dip with Crudités

Loaded with parsley, tarragon and chives, this creamy dip has a texture and color perfect for all sorts of Halloween gags.

5. Pomegranate-and-Tequila Cocktail

This festive variation on a margarita is made with pomegranate syrup, silver tequila and fresh lime juice.

6. Sriracha-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Perfectly crunchy and spicy, these sriracha-flavored pumpkin seeds are a great afternoon snack.

7. Focaccia with Roasted Squash

This sensational focaccia is topped with sweet, tender strips of roasted butternut squash scattered with thyme and drizzled with honey.

8. Spicy Cheddar Witch Fingers

For a creepy effect, shape these cheesy crackers into fingers, then press a sliced almond onto the end of each one to make a nail.

9. Black Widow Goat Cheese Log

Sautéed shallots and feta cheese flavor this simple spread, which is a delicious hors d'oeuvre at any time of year but here it's formed into a spooky spider.

10. Pork Dumplings with Chile-Sesame Sauce

These wrinkly dumplings are filled with pork, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, scallions and ginger. For Halloween, soak the brain-like dumplings in the dipping sauce, then serve them in science-lab beakers.

