10 Great DIY Treats for Summer Camp Care Packages

When you’re a kid away at summer camp, there is nothing better than getting a care package from home filled with delicious homemade snacks. Here, 10 great ideas for what to send.

1. Chocolate Chip–Pretzel Bars

These salty-sweet bars are deliciously gooey on the inside.

2. Mixed Berry Snack Bars

The berry filling in these bars is tart, fruity and superbly balanced by the crisp, buttery shortbread crust.

3. Large and Luscious Two-Chip Oatmeal Cookies

These irresistible cookies are filled with shredded coconut to make them extra chewy.

4. Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats

Rice Krispies Gluten Free cereal, made with brown rice instead of white, is the secret to these crisp and chewy sweets.

5. Cranberry–Pumpkin Seed Energy Bars

These honey–flavored cereal bars with puffed rice and toasted oats make a great substitute for store-bought energy bars.

6. Crackersnacks

Here is a chef’s sweet-and-savory take on the classic American snack Cracker Jack.

7. Milk-Chocolate Cookies with Malted Cream

The filling for these Oreo-like sandwich cookies is made with butter, sugar and Ovaltine.

8. Caramel-Pecan Bars

These delightful nut bars are both gooey and crisp.

9. Granola-Chocolate Bark

Bark is the easiest chocolate bar you can make, and you can tailor this one to your taste.

10. Asian Snack Mix with Nori

Rice-flake cereal, seasoned nori, miso and wasabi come together in this light, munchable, Asian-inspired riff on Chex Mix.

