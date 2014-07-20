10 Great DIY Treats for Summer Camp Care Packages

When you’re a kid away at summer camp, there is nothing better than getting a care package from home filled with delicious homemade snacks. Here, 10 great ideas for what to send.
When you’re a kid away at summer camp, there is nothing better than getting a care package from home filled with delicious homemade snacks. Here, 10 great ideas for what to send.
1. Chocolate Chip–Pretzel Bars
These salty-sweet bars are deliciously gooey on the inside.
2. Mixed Berry Snack Bars
The berry filling in these bars is tart, fruity and superbly balanced by the crisp, buttery shortbread crust.
3. Large and Luscious Two-Chip Oatmeal Cookies
These irresistible cookies are filled with shredded coconut to make them extra chewy.
4. Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats
Rice Krispies Gluten Free cereal, made with brown rice instead of white, is the secret to these crisp and chewy sweets.
5. Cranberry–Pumpkin Seed Energy Bars
These honey–flavored cereal bars with puffed rice and toasted oats make a great substitute for store-bought energy bars.
6. Crackersnacks
Here is a chef’s sweet-and-savory take on the classic American snack Cracker Jack.
7. Milk-Chocolate Cookies with Malted Cream
The filling for these Oreo-like sandwich cookies is made with butter, sugar and Ovaltine.
8. Caramel-Pecan Bars
These delightful nut bars are both gooey and crisp.
9. Granola-Chocolate Bark
Bark is the easiest chocolate bar you can make, and you can tailor this one to your taste.
10. Asian Snack Mix with Nori
Rice-flake cereal, seasoned nori, miso and wasabi come together in this light, munchable, Asian-inspired riff on Chex Mix.
Related: 12 Great Snack Bars
21 Dessert Bars
20 Incredible Cookies