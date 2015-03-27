10 of the Gooiest, Cheesiest Recipes from F&W Best New Chefs

F&W Best New Chefs are known for their elevated, precise, beautiful cooking. But that doesn’t mean they can’t also satisfy cravings with a seriously cheesy dish. Here, ten extra-gooey, cheesy recipes from F&W Best New Chefs.

1. Aged Gouda Fondue with Caraway Croutons

F&W BNC 1996 Barbara Lynch likes to use an eight-month-aged Gouda in this fondue. “Nothing too smoky; just a beautiful, salty Gouda,” she says.

2. Cheesy Baked Pasta with Sweet Potatoes and Radicchio

This indulgent recipe from F&W BNC 1999 Suzanne Goin combines thick, tubular torchio pasta with a cheesy sauce, sweet potato chunks, radicchio slices, pecans and even more cheese.

3. The Cheesiest Mashed Potatoes

F&W BNC 1998 Lee Hefter’s mashed potatoes are so packed with cheese, they’re almost like fondue.

4. Grant’s Mac and Cheese

You would expect F&W BNC 2002 Grant Achatz’s macaroni and cheese to have some chef tricks, but it doesn’t. He uses a white sauce, elbow macaroni and cheddar cheese, just like the rest of us.

5. Fried Goat Cheese and Frisée Salad

Crispy, melty goat cheese is incredible in F&W BNC 1999 John Besh’s terrific salad.

6. Bacon-Wrapped Cherry Peppers

These genius hors d’oeuvres from Colby Garrelts (an F&W Best New Chef 2005) call for just three ingredients: hot cherry peppers, cream cheese and bacon.

7. Sweet Corn Pancakes with Mt. Tam Cheese

F&W BNC 2003Stuart Brioza’s corn cakes re puffy in the center and crispy at the edges, with lots of crunchy corn inside and melted cheese on top.

8. Orecchiette with Marinated Eggplant, Burrata and Chiles

Ultra-creamy burrata is the key to this elegant, decadent pasta from F&W BNC 2010 Missy Robbins.

9. Grilled Ham-and-Pimento-Cheese Sandwiches

Not only is this spectacularly crispy, melty sandwich from F&W BNCs 2013 Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman stuffed with ham and pimento cheese, it’s also topped with a three-cheese sauce and a fried egg.

10. Creamy Pasta with Tomato Confit and Fresh Goat Cheese

F&W BNC 1995 Terrance Brennan finishes this pasta by folding in fresh goat cheese, which turns creamy in the gentle heat.

