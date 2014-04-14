10 Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwiches That Won't Cost You $100

This month, Deca Restaurant + Bar in the Ritz-Carlton Chicago is offering a "Zillion Dollar Grilled Cheese" made with 25k gold flakes, white truffle aioli and foie gras. If you can't make it to Chicago for the pricey $100 sandwich, here are ten equally delicious grilled cheeses to make at home.

1. The New American Grilled Cheese

The best grilled cheese is the gooiest grilled cheese, says author Laura Werlin.

2. Three-Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

This delicious version calls for a mix of Gruyère, fontina and mozzarella.

3. Inside-Out Grilled Ham-and-Cheese Sandwiches

Upgrade the classic sandwich by sprinkling cheese on the outside of the bread.

4. Multigrain Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Seamus Mullen's gooey Spanish version features Manchego, Mahón and Idiazábal cheese as well as tomatoes that are roasted slowly overnight.

5. Grilled Fontina, Mushroom and Sage Sandwiches

This grown-up grilled cheese is made with nutty fontina cheese and sautéed mushrooms.

6. Grilled Ham-and-Cheese Sandwiches with Tapenade

Mildly tangy, semi-soft Mahón is a great melting cheese.

7. Eggplant Grilled Cheese Sandwich

This delicious vegetarian sandwich is made with meaty, Japanese eggplant and cheddar cheese.

8. Croques Meurice

These bite-sized sandwiches are miniature versions of the classic French croque-monsieur.

9. Tomato, Prosciutto and Gruyere Sandwiches

Daniel Humm's delicious open-faced sandwiches make a terrific snack or decadent lunch.

10. Grilled Ham and Cheese with Strawberry-Red-Wine Jam

These incredible sandwiches feature jam spiked with Pinot Noir.

