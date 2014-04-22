10 Gluten-Free Waffles and Pancakes

Here, ten delicious recipes for gluten-free waffles and pancakes that anyone can enjoy.

Thanks to the many alternative flours now on the market, gluten-free breakfast enthusiasts can finally start their day with a big stack of pancakes or a crispy waffle. Here, ten delicious recipes for gluten-free waffles and pancakes that anyone can enjoy.

1. Blueberry Coconut Pancakes 
Made with coconut flour, these pancakes are best with fresh blueberries—but frozen ones will do in a pinch.

2. Carrot Cake Waffles with Cream Cheese Whipped Cream 
These fluffy, slightly chewy sweet waffles are as close to eating carrot cake for breakfast as you can get.

3. Lemon-Poppy Seed Buttermilk Pancakes 
One F&W editor said these light but chewy pancakes should be called “awesomecakes.”

4. Flax-Coconut Pancakes 
These pancakes are amped up with ground flax for an extra hit of fiber, omega-3s and minerals.

5. Gluten-Free Waffles Rancheros 
Masa harina, a flour made from corn, is added to these gluten-free waffles to give them a sweet, grainy flavor.

6. Bacon-Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes 
Fluffy and not too sweet, these spiced pancakes are a delicious vehicle for good-quality maple syrup.

7. Almond Flour Pancakes 
These perfect pancakes are made with almond flour and buttermilk for a rich, satisfying flavor.

8. “Rye”-Raisin Belgian Waffle Bread 
There is no actual rye in these waffles. The rye-like flavor comes to caraway seeds.

9. Gluten-Free Coconut Pancakes 
These incredible pancakes are made with coconut flour. They’re crispy on the outside and moist in the middle—just like a good pancake should be.

10. Chocolate Chip Coconut Pancakes 
Feel free to use as many chocolate chips as your sweet tooth desires in these fantastic pancakes.

