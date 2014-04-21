10 Gluten-Free Cookies That Will Never Let You Down

These 10 amazing cookie recipes use alternative flours like almond or oat—or no flour at all.

1. Ultimate Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Made with gluten-free oat flour, these incredible cookies are perfectly crisp.

2. Dulce de Leche Crispies

This adult version of the classic Rice Krispies Treats features dulce de leche instead of marshmallows.

3. Raspberry Macarons

These easy macarons are filled with raspberry jam.

4. Brutti Ma Buoni

Made with just four ingredients, these crunchy-chewy cookies are Italian for "ugly but good."

5. Honey Tahini Cookies

Tahini adds savory flavor to these almond-flour cookies.

6. Chocolate Amaretti Cookies

These chocolatey cookies are made with rich Pernigotti cocoa powder.

7. Crunchy Peanut Butter Cookies

Smooth peanut butter binds these incredible flourless cookies.

8. Fudgy Chocolate-Walnut Cookies

Pasty chef Francois Payard's healthy, chocolatey cookies don't require any flour.

9. Gluten-Free Buckwheat Gingerbread Cookies

Buckwheat flour adds an earthy flavor and hearty texture to these delicious, soft cookies.

10. Frosted Brownie Cookies

These fudgy, over-the-top desserts are topped with decadent chocolate frosting.

