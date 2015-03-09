10 Global Meatball Recipes for National Meatball Day

While not all food appreciation days are worth celebrating (we’ll pass on National Turkey Neck Soup Day, thanks) today is National Meatball Day and that is definitely a day worthy of note. Here, ten meatball recipes from around the world for an incredible National Meatball Day feast.

1. Chicken-Meatball Yakitori

Known as tsukune, these grilled meatballs are delicious Japanese-style appetizers.

2. Swedish Meatballs

In Sweden, making meatballs is a very social family affair. The more kids you can round up for the rolling the better, since a child’s palm makes the perfect-size ball.

3. Vietnamese Chicken Meatballs in Lettuce Wraps

Give these meatballs a heavenly sticky glaze by rolling them in sugar before baking.

4. Mexican Meatball Soup

Studded with zucchini, corn and tomatoes, this brothy soup is comforting, especially on chilly evenings.

5. Italian Meatballs in Caper-Tomato Sauce

Milk-soaked bread helps make these beef-and-pork meatballs incredible light; bits of chopped olive make them extra-flavorful.

6. Moroccan Spiced Lamb-and-Rice Meatballs

This variation on a common Moroccan tagine is spiced with aromatic saffron.

7. Norwegian Meatballs

The cocoa sauce in this recipe might seem unusual but it’s delicious with the lamb-and-veal meatballs and mashed potatoes.

8. Grilled Middle Eastern Meatballs

Pass crisp lettuce leaves and tangy yogurt with these cumin-spiced meatballs and assemble them at the table.

9. Sicilian Meatball Soup

Flavored with Parmesan and garlic and studded with raisins, Sicilian meatballs turn vegetable soup into a tempting meal.

10. Mini-Meatball Indian Curry

Cashew butter adds silky richness to this dairy-free dish.

