10 Excellent Make-Ahead Cookout Salads

Burgers and hot dogs might be the stars at a cookout, but the meal would be incomplete without a delicious supporting cast of refreshing summer salads. Make the day of the big event super-easy by preparing the salads ahead of time, so all that’s left is to fire up the grill. Here, 10 perfect make-ahead salads:

1. Santa Fe Quinoa Salad

Chef Chad Aaland makes quinoa salad with three types of beans and house-pickled onions. This streamlined version with black beans and jarred cocktail onions is tasty, too.

2. Green Bean Slaw

In this salad, tender haricots verts get tossed with crunchy strips of carrot, red pepper and parsnip.

3. Pasta Salad with Grilled Vegetables, Parsley and Feta

Make-Ahead Tip: The pasta salad can be refrigerated overnight in an airtight container. Bring to room temperature before serving.

4. Potato Salad with Green Beans and Salsa Verde

A terrific salsa verde makes this velvety potato salad extraordinary. Here the salsa is made with parsley and chives; try making it with other summer herbs, like tarragon or basil, as well.

5. Antipasto Salad with Bocconcini and Green-Olive Tapenade

This no-cook salad from Los Angeles chef Nancy Silverton, inspired by the antipasto in Italian-American restaurants, is a delicious toss of iceberg lettuce, mozzarella, salami and olives in an oregano-laced dressing.

6. Green Bean-and-Tomato Salad with Tarragon Dressing

This supersimple bean-and-tomato salad, tossed with a tarragon-flavored dressing, is perfect for summertime picnics.

7. Charred Corn Salad with Mint, Parsley and Cilantro

London chef Yotam Ottolenghi created this quick corn-and-herb salad that’s delicious alongside grilled meats.

8. Carrot-and-Chickpea Salad

Chickpeas and carrots are delicious tossed with a deliciously unusual combination of smoked paprika, cumin and cilantro.

9. Summer Bulgur and Green Bean Salad

This lovely side dish of light, fluffy bulgur studded with bits of toasted almonds and crisp green beans is a wonderful alternative to rice.

10. Lemony Broccoli Salad

Olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, lemon zest and shallot come together as a tangy, knockout vinaigrette for this simple salad.

Related: 25 Epic Make-Ahead Summer Dishes

24 Crisp Summer Salads

15 Delicious Summer Sides