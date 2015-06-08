10 Essential Tomato Sauces

In the latest episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals a simple hack for peeling tomatoes. With that irksome task made easy, homemade tomato sauce is easier than ever. Here, 10 of our best recipes for DIY tomato sauce.

1. Puttanesca Sauce

The combination of anchovies, olives and capers gives this napoletana sauce a robust flavor.

2. All’Amatriciana Sauce

This spicy, pancetta-studded sauce is great with shellfish and bucatini, the hollow, spaghetti-like pasta.

3. 10-Minute Tomato Sauce

A tablespoon of butter makes this speedy sauce especially luxurious.

4. Sunday Sauce

This ultra-meaty tomato sauce is quintessential Italian comfort food.

5. Caper-Tomato Sauce

Thick and tangy, thanks to the capers, this sauce is terrific with meatballs.

6. Vodka Sauce

Vodka adds a spicy flavor to this popular Italian American sauce.

7. Tomato Ginger Sauce

Though you can put this simple tomato sauce together in a matter of minutes, it has surprisingly complex flavor. Try it on firm white fish like cod, grouper or halibut.

8. Quick Southern Italian Tomato Sauce

This is one of the quickest and most humbly delicious tomato sauces you can make. It’s great on all manner of pasta.

9. Garlicky Tomato Sauce

Used for a dish called tagliatelle all’aglione in Tuscany, this sauce is named for the generous amount of garlic (aglio in Italian) in the sauce. It’s simple but full of Mediterranean flavor.

10. Mario Batali’s Essential Tomato Sauce

This all-purpose tomato sauce is flavored with a little shredded carrot and a good amount of caramelized garlic.

