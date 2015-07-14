10 Epic Sweet and Savory Corn Bread Recipes

In the case of sweet versus savory, corn bread makes a delicious argument for both sides. Here, ten awesome sweet and savory corn bread recipes to make ASAP.

The Sweet:

1. Maple Corn Bread with Pecans and Vanilla Currants

A wedge of this corn- and nut-studded corn bread spread with sweet butter and drizzled with maple syrup is a favorite at breakfast.

2. Honey and Fig Cornbread Muffins

Fresh figs are used in two ways to make these truly tender cornbread muffins.

3. Sweet Potato Spoon Bread

Spoon bread, a cross between corn bread and soufflé, is a Southern classic.

4. Honey Apricot Cornbread Muffins

These especially moist cornbread muffins are sweetened mildly with honey, molasses and dried apricots.

5. Crumbly Date-Nut Corn Bread

Buttery, crunchy pecans and honeyed Medjool dates made for a decadent and delicious corn bread.

The Savory:

6. Skillet Corn Bread with Corn Relish

The relish adds heft, making the corn bread substantial enough to serve as a vegetarian lunch with a green salad.

7. Peppered Corn Bread

Star chef John Currence ingeniously uses both naturally low-fat buttermilk and fat-free sour cream to make his tender corn bread.

8. Poblano-Pepper Jack Corn Bread

A roasted poblano pepper gives this cheesy corn bread subtle heat.

9. Red Pepper Corn Bread with Farmer Cheese

Farmer cheese, which is available at most supermarkets, is a sweet and creamy fresh cheese that dairy farmers originally made for their families. Any fresh cheese, such as ricotta or goat cheese, will give this savory corn bread the same moist texture.

10. Skillet Corn Bread with Figs, Feta and Rosemary

Baking this killer corn bread in a cast-iron skillet gives it a delicious crusty bottom.

