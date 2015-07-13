10 Epic Recipes for Baby Back Ribs

Super smoky and sticky baby back ribs are a summer cookout essential. Here, our best, most epic, meatiest baby back rib recipes for you to make the next time you fire up the grill:

1. Barbecued Baby Back Ribs

This classic recipe from BBQ expert Adam Perry Lang calls for marinating the ribs over night, coating them with a seven-spice dry rub and spritzing them with a cider mop spray. Trust us, the end results are worth the effort.

2. Molasses-Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Tim Byres has a no-fail method for ribs: He rubs them with a seasoned beer-based mop and cooks them in a foil packet for almost an hour to keep them moist before smoking them over wood.

3. Spicy and Sticky Baby Back Ribs

To create the flavorings for these ribs, Donald Link combines eight spices for a rub and prepares a barbecue sauce with homemade pork stock. Here, we cut back the number of spices to five essentials, and use canned beef broth in the barbecue sauce.

4. Missouri Baby Back Ribs with Apple Slaw

These luscious, extra-porky ribs are based on a recipe Michel Nischan's mother, a talented Southern cook, used to make. "Mom would stand in front of the grill, flipping the ribs and basting them with ham stock every few minutes until they got incredibly tender. It took forever, but it was so worth it," Nischan recalls. This version uses a broiler and a warm oven instead of a grill.

5. Asian Fried and Glazed Baby Back Ribs

One of Roy Choi’s favorite Honolulu spots is Side Street Inn. “The first time I went there, I was blown away by the dive bar scene—TVs everywhere, empty beer glasses, a mismatched hodgepodge design—and the quality of the food, which is really good,” he says. Side Street’s sticky fried ribs really stand out for Choi: He makes his version with a mixture of staple Asian sauces, including hoisin, black bean sauce, oyster sauce and Sriracha.

6. Honey-Tamarind Baby Back Ribs

Naturally tart tamarind keeps the honey-based barbecue sauce from becoming too sweet for the luscious, slow-cooked ribs. Opt for dark, runny tamarind concentrate instead of tamarind pulp, which needs to be soaked and strained before using; it's available at Asian markets.

7. Honey-Glazed Baby Back Ribs with Whiskey Marinade

At Pok Pok, Andy Ricker roasts these meaty, tender ribs for two to three hours over a low fire for a fabulously smoky flavor. In this easy adaptation, the ribs are slow-cooked in the oven, then finished on the grill. Baby back ribs cut across the bone are the classic Thai choice, but whole ribs are just as delicious.

8. Paprika-and-Ancho-Rubbed Smoked Baby Back Ribs

These tender, slow-cooked pork ribs are rubbed with a spice blend featuring ancho, paprika, oregano and cumin.

9. Cider-Basted Baby Back Ribs with Lemon Barbecue Sauce

For Steven Raichlen, perfection means ribs that are tender, sweet and spicy—just the sort of ribs you get when you coat baby backs with a homemade rub, baste them with apple cider, grill them with plenty of hickory smoke and serve them with a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce.

10. Beer-Braised Baby Back Ribs with Orange-Tamarind Sauce

"I started making my Abilene sauce 20 years ago, and every year I tweak it or add something," says Olivia chef James Holmes of his signature barbecue sauce. Despite its spicy intensity, the pork and beer flavors come straight through.

