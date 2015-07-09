10 Epic Cakes Made with Summer Fruit

In this week's episode of Mad Genius Tips, cake aficionado Justin Chapple demonstrates the no-fail, super easy way to line your cake pan with parchment paper. Use your cake as a vehicle for ripe and juicy summer fruits. Here are 10 spectacular recipes to get you started:

1. Ricotta-Orange Pound Cake with Prosecco Strawberries

Strawberries, sprinkled with Prosecco and a little sugar, are a pretty, accompaniment to Giada De Laurentiis's wonderful, moist orange-infused cake.

2. Walnut Cake with Apricot Preserves

This lovely, light cake has just four ingredients and is filled with apricot preserves.

3. Party Cake with Whipped Cream and Raspberries

This simple, deliciously moist cake from baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi is the perfect all-purpose cake that can be adorned in almost any way.

4. Buttermilk Cake with Blackberries

Light and moist, with an irresistible crispy top, this buttermilk cake has sweet-tart berries in every bite and takes just 20 minutes to prep. It will become your go-to cake whenever blackberries (or even raspberries) are in season.

5. Almond Cake with Fresh Berries

This food processor cake is moist and tender. Before serving, the cake is brushed with whiskey-laced syrup, then covered with jam-flavored fruit and served with sour cream or crème fraîche.

6. Olive Oil Cake with Blackberries

Make the most of summer blackberries with this stellar orange-scented cake recipe.

7. Peach Spice Cake with Caramel Sauce

This summery version of a pineapple upside-down cake is served with a decadent caramel sauce, but the moist peach cake is also nice plain.

8. Country Cake with Strawberries and Whipped Cream

Ina Garten likes to double this recipe and prepare 2 cakes at a time: one to serve right away and a second to freeze for later. This makes a great birthday cake.

9. Lemon Pudding Cakes with Apricot Sauce

The unusual thing about these lemony cakes is that while they are baking, the batter splits, creating a creamy, puddinglike top and soufflé-like bottom.

10. Skillet Graham Cake with Peaches and Blueberries

Chicago chef Stephanie Izard’s skillet cake, baked on the grill, gets amazing flavor from graham crackers mixed into the batter and in the crumbly streusel topping.

