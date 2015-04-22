The 10 Dos and Don'ts of Eating Pizza in Rome

The sacred tenets of pizza eating, Roman-style, from Elizabeth Minchilli’s comprehensive new travel guide, Eating Rome.

Do: Keep your pizza all to yourself at a pizzeria. Individual pies are not intended for sharing.

Don't: Eat with your hands at a sit-down pizzeria. Use your knife and fork.

Do: Take a stroll while eating pizza bianca or gelato.

Don't: Eat pizza on the steps of a church or fountain. You may be arrested.

Do: Eat pizza bianca immediately. “You want it so hot you can barely hold it,” explains Minchilli.

Don't: Expect pizza bianca to come topped with anything other than olive oil. It is essentially baked pizza dough.

Do: Order birra alla spina (beer on tap) like Peroni or Moretti.

Don't: Drink wine with pizza (unless you want to stick out).

