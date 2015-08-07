10 Dishes for Summer Date Night

There's a reason the kids from Grease had such a blast with their summer lovin'. Between the ultra-ripe produce, the smoky grilled meats and the alfresco dining possibilities, summer dates are the best! And we're here to help take yours over-the-top. Here’s your guide to making a spectacular summer date night at home:

Starters:

1. Grilled Oysters Casino

Oysters update the eastern seaboard classic clams Casino.

2. Boston Lettuce Salad with Herbs

The herbed vinaigrette here would be lovely on any summer lettuces.

3. Spicy Tomato-and-Watermelon Gazpacho with Crab

Sweet watermelon tempers the fiery heat of the habanero and poblano chiles in this beautiful soup.

Main Courses:

4. Scallops in Zucchini Nests

Long, thin slices of zucchini act like noodles in this ultra-summery dish.

5. Sea Bass with Lemongrass, Peas and Mint

For the lemongrass sauce here, chef José Manuel Miguel softens the chopped inner bulb in butter with shallots and garlic, then moistens the mixture with wine, reducing it completely before simmering with fish stock (or a mix of clam broth and water) and finishing with a little cream. The result: a light, elegant restaurant dish that's so easy to make.

6. Herb-Basted Grilled Chicken

Basting chicken with a bundle of rosemary and thyme sprigs adds wonderful flavor while keeping the meat juicy.

7. Balsamic Steaks

In this recipe, luscious rib-eye steaks are flavored with a punchy balsamic glaze and served alongside a bright-tasting bean salad. This recipe is also great with boneless chicken breast.

Desserts:

8. Double-Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

This incredibly chocolaty and creamy quick-bake pie is a grown-up version of a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

9. Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Parfaits

Creamy, tangy cheesecake custard, crunchy cornmeal shortbread and fresh blueberry compote make a heavenly combination in this dessert.

10. Banana-Nutella S’Mores

Get cozy around the fire pit with this updated campfire classic.

