10 Dishes to Make with Almonds, America's New Favorite Nut

Almonds have surpassed peanuts as the country’s most beloved nut. Their mild flavor and gentle sweetness certainly help with versatility—there’s a reason you never see peanut milk. And almonds pair well with lots of other flavors, as in the delicious Ginger Almond Butter we featured in our list of favorite products on Mouth.com.

There are also tons of ways to cook with almonds. From candying the nuts to crushing them into pesto, here are 10 delicious ways to use almonds.

1. Strawberry, Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie

Almond butter adds excellent protein to this easy breakfast drink.

2. Almond Flour Pancakes

These fluffy pancakes are completely gluten-free.

3. Buttered Almond Biscuits

Serve these crumbly biscuits with salted butter or jam.

4. Roasted Asparagus with Almonds

Toasted sliced almonds top this fantastic side dish.

5. Almond Butter and Fresh Blueberry Sandwich

Use almond butter for this fresh take on the classic PB&J.

6. Spaghetti with Parsley Almond Pesto

This is the perfect, quick weeknight pasta.

7. Couscous Salad with Zucchini and Roasted Almonds

Almonds add wonderful texture to this healthful salad.

8. Candied Almonds

April Bloomfield’s tasty snack takes just 10 minutes of hands-on prep time.

9. Cornmeal-Almond Cake with Strawberries and Mascarpone

Toasted almonds star in this buttery dessert.

10. Baked Peaches with Almond Paste

These juicy peach halves are stuffed with pureed almond paste, then baked until tender and golden.

Related: 25 Tasty Snacks

27 Healthy Snacks

12 Breakfast Drinks