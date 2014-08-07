10 Dishes to Make with Almonds, America's New Favorite Nut

From candying the nuts to crushing them into pesto, here are 10 delicious ways to use almonds.
Almonds have surpassed peanuts as the country’s most beloved nut. Their mild flavor and gentle sweetness certainly help with versatility—there’s a reason you never see peanut milk. And almonds pair well with lots of other flavors, as in the delicious Ginger Almond Butter we featured in our list of favorite products on Mouth.com.
1. Strawberry, Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie
Almond butter adds excellent protein to this easy breakfast drink.
2. Almond Flour Pancakes
These fluffy pancakes are completely gluten-free.
3. Buttered Almond Biscuits
Serve these crumbly biscuits with salted butter or jam.
4. Roasted Asparagus with Almonds
Toasted sliced almonds top this fantastic side dish.
5. Almond Butter and Fresh Blueberry Sandwich
Use almond butter for this fresh take on the classic PB&J.
6. Spaghetti with Parsley Almond Pesto
This is the perfect, quick weeknight pasta.
7. Couscous Salad with Zucchini and Roasted Almonds
Almonds add wonderful texture to this healthful salad.
8. Candied Almonds
April Bloomfield’s tasty snack takes just 10 minutes of hands-on prep time.
9. Cornmeal-Almond Cake with Strawberries and Mascarpone
Toasted almonds star in this buttery dessert.
10. Baked Peaches with Almond Paste
These juicy peach halves are stuffed with pureed almond paste, then baked until tender and golden.
