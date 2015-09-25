10 Desserts for Coffee Addicts

Don't just drink your beans.
If you love coffee—really, really love coffee—then a few cups in the morning just don't cut it. So make the most of your breakfast blend by incorporating it into your dessert. Here, ten amazing recipes perfect for coffee addicts.
1. Coffee-Rum Truffettes
Master chef Jacques Pépin flavors truffles with many ingredients, but he is especially fond of the coffee-rum combination in this recipe.
2. Bananas in Coffee Bean Syrup
Here, bananas get steeped in warm, bittersweet coffee syrup.
3. Ice Cream and Coffee Sheet Panna Cotta
What's the secret to this cheater’s version of panna cotta? Melted ice cream is a clever shortcut.
4. Vietnamese Coffee Sundaes with Crushed Peanut Brittle
Superstrong iced coffee combined with copious amounts of sweetened condensed milk is a Vietnamese staple. Chef Joanne Chang created this simple ice cream sundae as a way to enjoy the same flavors. Shards of peanut brittle made with a generous pinch of cinnamon add great flavor and crunch.
5. Chocolate and Coffee-Hazelnut Meringue Cake
This crowd-pleasing cake is made by sandwiching two large, crispy, chewy coffee-hazelnut meringues with a creamy mocha-mousse filling.
6. New Orleans–Style Chicory Beignets
Chef David Kinch playfully combines two New Orleans classics: chicory coffee and beignets.
7. Bittersweet Chocolate Tart with Coffee Mascarpone Cream
The winning Italian combination of chocolate, mascarpone and coffee in tiramisù inspired this silky tart from French-born pastry chef François Payard.
8. Latte Crème Brûlée
This coffee-flavored crème brûlée is delicate, light and custardy, with a crackly sugar top.
9. Chocolate Spider Cake with Caramel-Coffee Mousse
Moist chocolaty cake gets layered with a silky caramel-coffee mousse and glazed with bittersweet chocolate ganache.
10. Espresso Jell-O
This jellied espresso only requires brewing coffee and melting powdered gelatin in it. Served with whipped cream, it's possibly the most delicious macchiato you'll ever taste.