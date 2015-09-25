10 Desserts for Coffee Addicts

If you love coffee—really, really love coffee—then a few cups in the morning just don't cut it. So make the most of your breakfast blend by incorporating it into your dessert. Here, ten amazing recipes perfect for coffee addicts.

Master chef Jacques Pépin flavors truffles with many ingredients, but he is especially fond of the coffee-rum combination in this recipe.

Here, bananas get steeped in warm, bittersweet coffee syrup.

What's the secret to this cheater’s version of panna cotta? Melted ice cream is a clever shortcut.

Superstrong iced coffee combined with copious amounts of sweetened condensed milk is a Vietnamese staple. Chef Joanne Chang created this simple ice cream sundae as a way to enjoy the same flavors. Shards of peanut brittle made with a generous pinch of cinnamon add great flavor and crunch.

This crowd-pleasing cake is made by sandwiching two large, crispy, chewy coffee-hazelnut meringues with a creamy mocha-mousse filling.

Chef David Kinch playfully combines two New Orleans classics: chicory coffee and beignets.

The winning Italian combination of chocolate, mascarpone and coffee in tiramisù inspired this silky tart from French-born pastry chef François Payard.

This coffee-flavored crème brûlée is delicate, light and custardy, with a crackly sugar top.

Moist chocolaty cake gets layered with a silky caramel-coffee mousse and glazed with bittersweet chocolate ganache.

This jellied espresso only requires brewing coffee and melting powdered gelatin in it. Served with whipped cream, it's possibly the most delicious macchiato you'll ever taste.