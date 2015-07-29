10 Crispy, Crunchy Deep-Fried Chicken Wings for National Chicken Wing Day

Get out your wet naps and blue cheese dressing—it’s National Chicken Wing Day! Save the healthier baked wings for another time. Today, it's all about the über crispy specimens. Here are the 10 best recipes for deep-fried wings:

1. Crispy Chicken Wings

Make your next batch of chicken wings extra crispy and delicious with this easy technique.

2. Jalapeño Chicken Wings

Spicy and insanely good, these chicken wings have an extra kick, thanks to pickled jalapeños and a healthy dose of hot sauce.

3. Sesame Chicken Wings

Sesame-flavored sauce is a delicious coating on these Asian-inspired chicken wings.

4. Curry Fried Chicken Wings

Panko and cornstarch give these wings an irresistibly crisp coating, while curry powder provides a flavor boost.

5. Chicken Wings with Peanut Sauce

This Thai-inspired twist on classic buffalo wings swaps blue cheese dressing for a homemade peanut sauce.

6. Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wings

These crispy chicken wings get their heat from Sriracha, the Thai hot sauce that chef Michael Symon says is his favorite in the world.

7. Lemon-Mustard Chicken Wings

Fresh lemon juice and mustard add a nice tang to these sticky and delicious wings.

8. Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dip

These classic buffalo wings pair perfectly with a creamy homemade blue cheese dip.

9. Ike’s Vietnamese Fish Sauce Wings

Chef Andy Ricker of the Pok Pok empire first tried fish sauce wings at a roadside stand in Saigon seven years ago. He scribbled down his guess at the ingredients on a paper napkin, which he carried with him until Pok Pok opened.

10. Pineapple-Teriyaki Chicken Wings

Warning: this homemade pineapple-teriyaki glaze is addicting. Serve any extra on the side for dipping.

