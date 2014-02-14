10 Cookies to Keep You Company on Valentine's Day

From perfect chocolate chip cookies to gingersnaps with fresh lemon cream, here are 10 cookies that wouldn't dream of breaking your heart on Valentine's Day.

1. Chocolate Brownie Cookies

Cookie connoisseur (and editor-in-chief) Dana Cowin declares these double-chocolate cookies the most delicious she's ever had.

2. Butterscotch Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

These incredible cookies feature a butterscotch filling made with a splash of bourbon.

3. Chocolate-Chip Cookies with Red Miso Buttercream

Sweet-savory miso buttercream makes the perfect topping for these crisp and chewy chocolate-chip cookies.

4. Chocolate-Mint Thumbprints

These thumbprints have a creamy, minty white-chocolate filling but they can also be made with chocolate or jam.

5. Milk-Chocolate Cookies with Malted Cream

Mathew Rice's version of the Oreo sandwich cookie features a malty filling made by mixing butter and sugar with Ovaltine.

6. Temptation Island Cookies

These fantastic cookies are made with shredded coconut, macadamia nuts, raisins and milk chocolate chips.

7. Cocoa Nib-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Upgrade the classic chocolate chip cookie with cocoa nibs.

8. Cherry-Nut Mudslides

Pastry chef Jaques Torres's chocolate cookies feature hazelnuts, pistachios and dried cherries.

9. No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies

Made with just four ingredients, it doesn't get any easier than these ultra-peanutty cookies.

10. Ginger Sandwich Cookies

Sandwiched between two gingersnap cookies, fresh lemon cream adds delicious tang.

