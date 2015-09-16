10 Cocktails for Easing Into Fall Drinking

With fall looming, it’s time to say goodbye to frozen daiquiris and piña coladas, and say hello to spirits like brandy, bourbon and scotch. If you’re not ready for summer to be over, these ten amazing cocktails will help ease you into the cooler months:

1. Orchard Mai Tai

This autumnal version of the mai tai features apple brandy and Cognac.

2. Amberjack

Mixing beer like the apple lambic here into a cocktail may sound like a new trick, but old cocktail books are filled with beer concoctions.

3. Cranberry Caipirinha

In this version of the classic Brazilian cocktail, cranberries are muddled with lime and shaken with aquavit.

4. Roasted Lemon and Bay Leaf Hard Lemonade

Roasting citrus makes it more intense and fragrant. F&W Test Kitchen's Justin Chapple adds bay leaves and lemons to his roasting pan to make this incredible cocktail.

5. Stone Wall

This updated version of a Stone Wall mixes rum with ginger beer and apple cider for a refreshing cocktail.

6. Concord Grape Gin Fizz

This vibrant purple cocktail—made with Concord grapes, gin, port and lemon—is frothy, fruity and refreshing.

7. The Dark Side

All bourbons combine corn and other grains. Mixology consultant Josh Durr prefers this cocktail with a high-rye bourbon (one made with more rye), creating a bolder and spicier flavor.

8. Pélerin

Although French in name, this cocktail was designed to highlight Germain-Robin, a brandy distilled in California using high-quality wine grapes. Maple syrup and allspice liqueur give it a pronounced autumnal flavor.

9. Stone Rose

This recipe calls for spiced syrup; the leftovers can be stirred into tea or lemonade or poured over fresh fruit.

10. Monaco Friar

The honey and herbal qualities of the Bénédictine pair beautifully with Scotch, making it a perfect sipping drink for the cooler months.

Related: Great Scotch Cocktails

Cocktails for the Rocks Glass

F&W’s Best Whiskey Cocktails