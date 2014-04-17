10 Bunny-Friendly Vegetarian Easter Recipes

Traditional Easter dishes include glazed ham and roast leg of lamb, but if the Easter Bunny stopped by for brunch after a long morning of hiding eggs, he probably wouldn’t want to partake of either. Here, 10 vegetarian dishes to serve guests who side with Mr. Cottontail.

1. Grilled Asparagus with Pecorino and Meyer Lemon–Poached Eggs

Top Chef winner Nicholas Elmi tops lightly grilled asparagus with perfectly cooked eggs that are poached in Meyer lemon juice and water.

2. Pea Consommé with Mint

This delicate broth is full of vitamin C, thanks to the simmered pea pods. A garnish of white chocolate shards brings out the peas’ sweetness while adding only a little fat.

3. Rustic Vegetable Tart

This flaky, buttery tart is filled with fantastic spring vegetables like fava beans, asparagus and scallions.

4. Bulgur with Tangy Artichokes

For an easy version of chef Shawn McClain’s terrific spring recipe, we used delicious, tangy jarred artichokes instead of fresh ones.

5. Roasted Radishes with Radish Greens

These incredible roasted radishes are warm and crisp-tender, with delightfully bitter greens that are finished with butter and lemon.

6. Mini Pea Pancakes with Herbed Yogurt

Cookbook author Georgia Pellegrini purees sweet peas into the batter of her delicate mini pancakes, which are terrific when simply served with herbed yogurt.

7. Braised Baby Artichokes with Tomato Coulis

This healthy, zippy Provençal classic is known as artichokes barigoule. Served over whole-grain brown rice or buckwheat couscous, it makes a lovely vegan main course.

8. Avocado Hollandaise

Luscious, rich and lemony hollandaise gets completely reimagined here in a light, supremely creamy puree of avocado, lemon juice and olive oil. It is delicious drizzled over poached eggs.

9. Broccoli Rabe Risotto with Grilled Lemon

This vegetarian risotto is enriched with a flavorful broccoli rabe puree that’s stirred in before serving.

10. Spinach, Feta and Tarragon Frittata

The combination of flavors here is pure genius. Tarragon is classic with both spinach and eggs, and a touch of sharp feta cheese accents the trio beautifully.

