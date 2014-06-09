10 Brilliant Grilling Gifts for Father's Day

Father's Day is fast approaching, and the timing is always perfect to stock up on some great grilling gear that Dad (and the whole family) can enjoy. Summer brings the perfect weather for barbecues, and these tools and outdoor appliances make the full setup for smoking ribs, grilling pizzas and flipping burgers for the family or for a crowd.

Give the ultimate gift of being pitmaster for the season. Read on for great grilling and barbecue gift ideas to get for the dad (or dads) in your life.

This customer-favorite smoker means business. Kamado Joe Charcoal Grill; $1,199 at amazon.com

This inexpensive smoker is a great way to try the trend. Weber Smokey Mountain; $329 at amazon.com

Enjoy hot pot at home combined with a mini grill for tabletop cooking on-the-spot. Hot Pot with BBQ Grill, $70 at amazon.com

These tongs are great for small foods such as shrimp or vegetables. Weber Original Tongs, $13 at amazon.com

This flexible glove can withstand temperatures of up to 475°. Ultimate Barbecue Pitt Mitt Glove, $8 at amazon.com

This fantastic ceramic pizza stone can be used on a gas or charcoal grill. Weber Gourmet BBQ Pizza Stone, $35 at amazon.com

This grill gris has hinged gates that hold herbs for extra flavor. Charcoal Companion Nonstick Herb Grilling Grid, $10 at amazon.com

Use either bamboo or stainless steel skewers to keep the food in place. Kabob Grilling Basket, $13 at amazon.com

This cast-iron round insert keeps thin-sliced meats from falling into the coals. Korean Barbecue Grill Insert, $175 at amazon.com

These tongs feature detachable LED lights for night grilling. Luma Tongs With Grab Light, $20 at amazon.com

