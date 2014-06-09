10 Brilliant Grilling Gifts for Father's Day

From smokers that can fit an entire hog to the best tongs for nighttime grilling, here are a few fantastic Father’s Day grilling gift ideas.
Father's Day is fast approaching, and the timing is always perfect to stock up on some great grilling gear that Dad (and the whole family) can enjoy. Summer brings the perfect weather for barbecues, and these tools and outdoor appliances make the full setup for smoking ribs, grilling pizzas and flipping burgers for the family or for a crowd.
Give the ultimate gift of being pitmaster for the season. Read on for great grilling and barbecue gift ideas to get for the dad (or dads) in your life.
1. Kamado Joe Charcoal Grill
This customer-favorite smoker means business. Kamado Joe Charcoal Grill; $1,199 at amazon.com
2. Weber Smokey Mountain
This inexpensive smoker is a great way to try the trend. Weber Smokey Mountain; $329 at amazon.com
3. Double-Duty Grill
Enjoy hot pot at home combined with a mini grill for tabletop cooking on-the-spot. Hot Pot with BBQ Grill, $70 at amazon.com
4. 18-Inch Grill Tongs
These tongs are great for small foods such as shrimp or vegetables. Weber Original Tongs, $13 at amazon.com
5. Pit Mitt
This flexible glove can withstand temperatures of up to 475°. Ultimate Barbecue Pitt Mitt Glove, $8 at amazon.com
6. Pizza Stone
This fantastic ceramic pizza stone can be used on a gas or charcoal grill. Weber Gourmet BBQ Pizza Stone, $35 at amazon.com
7. Herb Infuser
This grill gris has hinged gates that hold herbs for extra flavor. Charcoal Companion Nonstick Herb Grilling Grid, $10 at amazon.com
8. Sturdy Skewer Basket
Use either bamboo or stainless steel skewers to keep the food in place. Kabob Grilling Basket, $13 at amazon.com
9. Korean Barbecue Insert
This cast-iron round insert keeps thin-sliced meats from falling into the coals. Korean Barbecue Grill Insert, $175 at amazon.com
10. Illuminated Tongs
These tongs feature detachable LED lights for night grilling. Luma Tongs With Grab Light, $20 at amazon.com
