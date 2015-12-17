10 Best Vegetable Dishes of 2015

As vegetables and dishes that feature them get better and more interesting every year, it becomes increasingly hard to narrow down a year's worth of deliciousness into a list of just ten standouts. Obviously we're living in a salad moment, so it's no surprise that they comprise at least half the list. The rest of the recipes run the gamut: There's a new way to cook beans, a starter that could work as a stellar side, a simple pan roast that feeds a crowd, and a dish that features onions—a vegetable we rarely see at center stage.

Little Gem Lettuce with Roasted Beets and Feta Dressing

This Moroccan-style salad features cumin-roasted beet wedges and a tangy, ever-so-slightly sweet yogurt and feta dressing.

Radicchio Salad with Manchego Vinaigrette

If you think you don't like radicchio because it's tough or bitter, this is the salad for you.The creamy manchego dressing softens the leaves as well as radicchio's characteristic bitter edge.

Cast-Iron-Grilled Romano Beans with Garlic Aioli

Pan-grilling flat and meaty romano beans caramelizes their sugars and gives them great flavor.

Burrata Salad with Peaches, Pickled Pepper and Pea Tendrils

© John Kernick

We loved this salad so much we put it on the cover of the magazine. The tangy peppers with the sweet peaches and lush, creamy burrata is just the perfect combination.

Baked Onions with Fennel Bread Crumbs

Onions always play a supporting role; they rarely get to star. Here, they totally shine, with their meaty glaze and crisp fennel crumb topping. They would be perfect alongside a simple roast chicken or pan-seared chop or fish fillet.

Sugar Snap Peas and Oyster Mushrooms in Sherried Cream

This quick and easy stir-fry starts off traditionally, with the mushrooms and sherried cream, but the sugar snap peas and finely grated lemon zest put a totally modern spin on the classic.



Escarole and Golden Beet Salad with Toasted Hazelnuts

© Con Poulos

Escarole is such an under-appreciated salad green, but it has fantastic flavor and also holds up very nicely once it's dressed. Here, it's paired with paper-thin slices of raw golden beets and crisp and toasty hazelnuts.

Aioli-Glazed Charred Broccoli

If you want to up your roasted broccoli game, there's no better way to do it than with a tangy aioli glaze. We never want to eat broccoli without it again.

Curried Onion and Cauliflower Hummus

© Tara Fisher

In a year filled with hummus of all kinds, this one really stands out, thanks to pitch perfect spicing and an irresistible crisp-fried cauliflower and caramelized onion garnish.

Caramelized Vegetables with Dijon Butter

© Con Poulos

This great vegetable dish for a crowd features carrots, fennel and beets, roasted until well-browned and tender, then tossed with a super easy to make mustard butter spiked with coriander seed.