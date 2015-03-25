10 Best Spring Recipes from F&W Best New Chefs

Amp up your spring with these 10 seasonal recipes from past F&W BNCs.

1. Casserole-Baked Halibut with Leeks and Carrots

This super-simple, ingredient-driven dish is from F&W Best New Chef 2004 Melissa Perello.

2. Fresh Ricotta and Radish Crostini

F&W BNC 1999 Paul Kahan spreads creamy homemade ricotta on crostini, then adds a few slices of pretty red radish and a sprinkling of pepper for an incredible appetizer.

3. Braised Artichoke Hearts Stuffed with Olives and Herbs

These elegant stuffed artichokes are from Erik Anderson, an F&W BNC 2012.

4. Creamy Spring Onion Soup

A swirl of buttermilk mixed with fresh goat cheese gives F&W BNC 2008 Gerard Craft’s fresh-tasting soup a delicious tang.

5. Smoky Glazed Asparagus

F&W BNC 2009 Nate Appleman sears by coating vegetables with a mayonnaise-based marinade; it creates a beautifully blistered crust when grilled.

6. Lemony Chicken Fricassee with Shallots and Morels

Typically, a fricassee is made with chicken or another kind of white meat stewed in a white sauce with vegetables. For her version, F&W BNC 1998 Katy Sparks sizzles chicken in butter, then cooks it with shallots and morels.

7. Garden Pea Soup with Morel Cream

F&W BNC 2005 Daniel Humm swirls sweet pea soup with an ultra-mushroomy morel cream.

8. Herbed Pea Puree and Ricotta Salad

This wonderful, complex-tasting warm salad by BNC 2014 Matthew Accarrino combines three types of peas with a creamy ricotta-pea puree, sweet-tart lemon confiture and almonds.

9. Asparagus Tempura

This supercrispy tempura from F&W BNC 1996 Michael Schlow is perfect for cocktail parties.

10. Seared Salmon with Onions and Rhubarb

F&W BNC 1999 Rocco DiSpirito likes to use bulb onions—immature onions harvested early in the season—in this terrific spring dish.

Related: 10 Great Spring Desserts

15 Spring Soups

13 Terrific Spring Pastas