10 Best Sides for Roast Chicken

In today's Chefs in Conversation video, chefs Kristen Kish and Michael Symon banter about the best roast chicken. Once you've roasted up a juicy, crispy bird, you'll need something to go with it. From silky mashed potatoes to sweet roasted carrots, here are 10 side dishes that are perfect with any roast chicken.

1. Lemony Roasted Potatoes with Oregano (Psites Patates)

Slices of lemon are roasted along with the potatoes in this delicious Greek-inspired recipe.

2. Roasted Carrots with Caraway and Coriander

These fantastic roasted carrots feature a sweet buttermilk dressing made with coriander, caraway and honey.

3. Green Beans Two Ways

Instead of just steaming or boiling green beans, Katie Workman first sautés them in butter and garlic, then simmers them in chicken broth.

4. Roasted Asparagus with Almonds and Asiago

Crunchy almond slices and shaved Asiago cheese star in this super-fast side dish.

5. Tuscan Kale and Butternut Squash

Any wheat berry will work for this healthful vegetarian salad.

6. Potato Salad with Green Beans and Salsa Verde

Upgrade classic potato salad with a terrific salsa verde made with parsley and chives.

7. Hot, Buttered Cauliflower Puree

Make this luscious side spicier by adding cayenne pepper.

8. Rich and Creamy Mashed Potatoes

What’s the secret perfectly to these velvety mashed potatoes? Adding mayonnaise.

9. Spicy Brussels Sprouts with Mint

David Chang’s incredible dish features a sweet-salty vinaigrette.

10. Simple Roasted Broccoli with Olive Oil and Garlic

Ready in just 30 minutes, this no-fail recipe requires just three ingredients (plus salt and pepper).

