10 Best Pumpkin Soups

Nothing says #thisisfall like creamy, velvety pumpkin soup. Here, F&W’s top ten best pumpkin soups to make during the crisp, cool autumn months:

1. Creamy Pumpkin Soup

This fast and simple soup is easy and elegant.

2. Curried Pumpkin Soup with Spicy Lentil Crisps

What makes this lightly spiced, slightly fruity soup so simple is the fact that the pumpkins are roasted until tender before they are peeled rather than after.

3. Southwest Pumpkin Soup

This Southwest-inspired pumpkin soup packs some serious heat and is perfect for a cold day.

4. Pumpkin and Apple Soup

This creamy pumpkin soup recipe calls for sugar pumpkins, small pumpkins with a sweeter flavor than the large, often flavorless, jack-o’-lantern variety.

5. Pumpkin Sage Soup

Two iconic fall flavors come together in this soup: sage and pumpkin.

6. Pumpkin Soup with Fideos

Though this dish is vegetarian, cooking the pumpkin with cinnamon and cloves gives the broth an “implied meatiness,” says Michael Solomonov. Toasted fideos (noodles) help thicken the soup and make it even more substantial.

7. Pumpkin Miso Soup

Vegan pumpkin soup gets an Asian twist with fresh ginger, miso, soy sauce and a seaweed garnish.

8. Thai Pumpkin Soup

This Thai-inspired creamy pumpkin soup packs a ton of flavor without too much heat—unless, of course, you opt for the Fresno chile garnish.

9. Roasted Pumpkin Soup with Bacon and Thyme

Everything's better with bacon—especially this creamy, thyme-infused pumpkin soup.

10. Pumpkin Soup with Creole Lobster

The natural brininess of the lobster helps bring out all the deep, earthy flavor in the soup.

