10 Best New Year's Day Egg Dishes

Start your New Year with delicious eggs.
It’s New Year’s Day and you need breakfast, or brunch, or whatever meal is appropriate when you finally wake up. In any case, you need eggs. But not just any eggs will do. This is, after all, the first meal of the New Year. Here, 10 fun, festive but not-too-difficult egg recipes to make this New Year’s Day.
1. Soft-Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Sablefish and Trout Roe
Andrew Carmellini's luxurious, creamy eggs are heavenly on their own, but serving them with smoky sable, briny roe and rich sour cream puts them over the top.
2. Bacon Fried Rice with Avocado and Fried Eggs
This Hawaiian-inspired dish is an amazing mashup of flavors and textures.
3. Egg Tortilla with Cumin Sour Cream
This delicious dish is like a scrambled-egg quesadilla.
4. Chicken Hash with Eggs
Using leftover chicken in a hash with green pepper, onion and jalapeños makes a hearty, spicy breakfast.
5. Fried Eggs with Mustard Seed Oil and Kale
Mustard seeds are surprisingly great with eggs, as are sunflower seeds, baby kale, cumin, yogurt and avocado.
6. Tortilla Soup with Egg
Tortilla soup takes a cue from egg drop soup to give you a huevo taco in soup form.
7. Scallion Scrambled Eggs with Potato Chips
Hugh Acheson trades his side of hash browns for kettle-cooked potato chips.
8. Shakshuka with Swiss Chard
Cooks throughout the Middle East poach eggs in tomato sauce. Here, chef Michael Anthony introduces Italian flavors to the classic, like basil and Parmesan.
9. Poached Eggs with Parmesan and Smoked Salmon Toasts
Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s luxe take on a simple breakfast is elegant enough to serve at a dinner party but satisfying enough to eat for brunch.
10. Open-Face Egg and Griddled Ham Breakfast Sandwiches
These cute and tasty breakfast sliders are easy to make for a crowd. Find out how in this episode of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips.