10 Best Grilled Zucchini & Squash Recipes

Can you hear that? It's the sound of people across the country wondering how to use up the seemingly never-ending supply of summer squash and zucchini. Though there are a myriad of ways to prepare them, we think super smoky grill marks give both vegetables great char and depth of flavor. Here, 10 of F&W’s best grilling recipes for your bumper crop of zucchini and summer squash:

1. Grilled Eggplant and Zucchini Salad with Salsa Verde

Fast, healthy and packed with flavor, this vegetable dish is super-satisfying thanks to the fresh, insanely good sauce.

2. Grilled Squash and Lamb with Serrano Chile

This lamb-and-squash dish from F&W’s Kay Chun comes together beautifully with a simple combination of Asian fish sauce and vinegar for flavor.

3. Grilled-Zucchini Subs with Fresh Mozzarella and Olivada

This summery sandwich benefits from a generous topping of olivada made with tangy green olives, lemon and oil.

4. Spinach Fettuccine with Tangy Grilled Summer Squash

At her restaurant, Amanda Cohen tosses herb fettucine with pickled squash blossoms and grilled zucchini. This simplified recipe features squash that’s pickled then grilled, plus freshly sautéed squash.

5. Raw and Charred Zucchini Salad

When zucchini is at its freshest and most plentiful, make this salad; the feta, pine nuts, fresh herbs and tomatoes are all fantastic with it.

6. Grilled Squash Ribbons and Prosciutto with Mint Dressing

Grilling zucchini and summer squash ribbons on skewers is terrific because the edges become wonderfully charred and crisp, while the insides stay tender and juicy.

7. Hummus and Grilled-Zucchini Pizza

Prepared hummus that comes with a scoop of chopped garlic on top (like the kind sold by Sabra) is the secret here: The garlic gets mixed with oil to marinate the zucchini, while the remaining garlic and hummus flavor the whole pizza.

8. Grilled Summer Squash with Bagna Cauda and Fried Capers

Bagna cauda, the simple Italian sauce of olive oil, anchovies and garlic, flavors strips of garlic zucchini and yellow squash.

9. Grilled Zucchini with Fresh Mozzarella

The delicate taste of fresh mozzarella offers a delicious counterpoint to the garlic-and-vinegar-macerated zucchini. However, if you prefer a stronger cheese flavor, try goat cheese instead.

10. Chicken with Zucchini Salad

This simple dish uses lemony vinaigrette in two smart ways: as a quick marinade for chicken and as a dressing for thick slices of grilled zucchini and squash.

