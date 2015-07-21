10 Best Grilled Skirt Steak Recipes

Ultra flavorful skirt steak is perfect for the grill. It's quick-cooking, affordable and great for feeding a crowd. Here, we’ve rounded up the best, meatiest, most delicious recipes we could find. Check out the top 10 grilled skirt steak recipes that definitely belong at your next blowout cookout:

1. Grilled Skirt Steak with Green Sriracha

“So many cultures have some version of a pesto or chimichurri,” says Susan Feniger, who uses southeast Asian coconut, chiles and kaffir lime leaves to create a green Sriracha, a Thai-style hot sauce.

2. Grilled Skirt Steak with Green Bean Salad and Citrus Vinaigrette

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton, both Best New Chefs 2014, serve their onion-marinated skirt steak with a vibrant green bean salad in a spicy Asian dressing.

3. Grilled Skirt Steak with Fregola and Italian Frying Peppers

Garlic infuses both the succulent skirt steak and the sweet fried peppers chef Marc Murphy tosses with fregola.

4. Grilled Skirt Steak and Peaches

This steak gets a quick 20-minute marinade before it's grilled alongside luscious fresh peach slices tossed in a mixture of honey, cinnamon and sugar.

5. Grilled Skirt Steak with Panzanella

Like many restaurant chefs, Michael White “shocks” fresh vegetables to make them supercrisp by submerging them briefly in an ice-water bath. For the panzanella (Italian bread salad) here, don’t bother shocking the fennel. Simply toss it with tomatoes, peppers and pieces of grilled ciabatta bread just before you’re ready to serve the steak.

6. Grilled Skirt Steak with Smoky Almond Sauce

Pipían is a sauce made from dried chiles, ground seeds and nuts. This one, with almond butter and anchos, is delicious on steak.

7. Grilled Skirt Steak with Salsa Verde

Skirt steak, nicely marbled with fat, takes well to marinades, like this simple mix of herbs and garlic. Mario Batali accents the grilled meat with a sauce made with more herbs and garlic, plus capers and anchovies; he likes to make his salsa verde superthick.

Related: Best Steak Recipes

8. Grilled Skirt Steak with Fruit-and-Green-Tomato Salsa

To garnish her grilled steak, chef Stephanie Izard prepares a summery salsa of sweet cherries and plums, with chopped green tomatoes for tartness and crunch.

9. Grilled Skirt Steak with Poblano-Corn Sauce and Salsa

In this ingenious 3-ingredient recipe, grilled fresh corn and poblano chile are used in two ways: Half of the mixture gets pureed into a sauce that's served under seared skirt steak and the rest becomes a chunky salsa that's spooned on top.

10. Skirt Steak Tacos

Inspired by bare bones taquerias, these chili powder-dusted grilled steak tacos are served simply, with onion, radishes and mashed avocado.

Related: More Amazing Steak Recipes

F&W’s Summer Grilling Guide

Terrific Grilled Meats