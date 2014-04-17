10 Best-Ever Easter Cupcakes

What's the best way to celebrate Easter? Make these 10 delicious, festive cupcakes.

1. Lemon-Ricotta Cupcakes with Fluffy Lemon Frosting

Honey takes the place of refined sugar in these moist, lemony cupcakes.

2. Black-and-White Cupcakes

These decadent desserts "will change your life and reaffirm your faith in the cupcake," says Andrew Zimmern.

3. Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

These delicious desserts feature buttercream frosting mixed with strawberry jam.

4. Gluten-Free Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Carrot cake cupcakes have never been easier! This recipe uses almond flour, which means the results are deliciously gluten-free.

5. Lime-Coconut Cupcakes

Agave syrup gives these fluffy cupcakes delicious sweetness.

6. Fluffernutter Cupcakes

These sweet-savory treats feature creamy peanut butter and chocolate-covered peanuts.

7. Hot Cocoa Cupcakes with Meringue Frosting

These deliciously rich gluten-free cupcakes are made with cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate chips, then topped with a fluffy marshmallow frosting.

8. Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes

Made with avocado instead of butter, these super-chocolaty cupcakes have a hint of coconut flavor.

9. Chocolate Cupcakes with Caramel Ganache and Coconut

These addictive cupcakes combine moist, light chocolate cake with rich, chocolate-caramel frosting and flaky coconut.

10. Piña Colada Cupcakes

Shredded coconut, chopped macadamia nuts and candied pineapple top these festive cupcakes.

