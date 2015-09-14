10 Best-Ever Chicken Pasta Recipes

There are few more comforting things than a delicious bowl of buttery pasta. But adding in a healthy protein like chicken makes for a satisfying and crowd-pleasing meal. From supereasy lasagna to bright and bold Vietnamese noodle salad, here are F&W’s ten best-ever chicken pasta recipes:

1. Easy Chicken Lasagna

Paired with a simple green salad and some crusty bread, this chicken lasagna is an easy weeknight meal.

2. Pasta Shells with Chicken and Brussels Sprouts

Here, mild chicken tames the strength of the sprouts while garlic, lemon juice, red-pepper flakes, and Parmesan unite the two main ingredients and complement them both.

3. Farro Pasta with Chicken Scarti and Borlotti Beans

Farro is an ancient type of wheat that gives pasta a firm bite and sweet, grainy flavor. Chefs Steve Samson and Zach Pollack pair it with hearty, rustic sauces like this one, which gets its richness from quickly sautéed chicken livers.

4. Tagliatelle with Braised Chicken and Figs

This Spanish-inspired pasta from chef Kyle Bailey is rich and complex-tasting, thanks to a sauce made from chicken braising liquid that’s reduced until silky and luscious.

5. Pappardelle with Chicken Livers and Mushrooms

The humble chicken liver adds depth to this luscious dish.

6. Penne with Chicken and Pickled Peppers

F&W’s Justin Chapple uses only six ingredients in his simple and spicy pasta; it’s a perfect weeknight meal.

7. Vietnamese Chicken-Noodle Salad

This dish is a terrific meal in one, with cool rice noodles, shredded chicken, and fresh vegetables and herbs.

8. Greek Ziti

You'll find an interesting technique here that guarantees juicy chicken: The boneless meat is steamed to moist perfection in hot chicken broth—off the heat.

9. Penne with Chicken, Green Beans, and Cashew Butter

Compound butter—a softened butter mixed with nuts, herbs, or any flavoring ingredient—is a simple base for creating a delicious sauce.

10. Spaghetti with Chicken and Thai Peanut Sauce

In this version, East meets West. The sauce is thinned with chicken stock and tossed with spaghetti, chicken and scallions.

