10 Best Breakfasts in Bed

Ever wished you could pay someone to serve you breakfast in bed? IKEA has a new pop-up café for you. If you can't make it to East London from May 18 to 20, you can still re-create epic breakfasts in bed at home with these 10 delicious recipes.
1. Baked Eggs en Cocotte with Basil
This fast, healthy breakfast features eggs baked in individual ramekins and garnished with fresh basil.
2. Cinnamon-Pecan Buns
The soft and sticky dough for these incredible buns gets its richness from pureed cottage cheese.
3. Almond Waffles
Upgrade classic waffles by adding finely ground roasted almonds to the batter.
4. Strawberry, Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie
Almond butter adds protein to this deliciously healthy breakfast shake.
5. German Breakfast Pancake
Andrew Zimmern's incredible pancake can be eaten directly from the skillet.
6. Amaranth Breakfast Porridge with Cinnamon and Sugar
This quick oatmeal alternative is completely gluten-free.
7. Flax Seed Granola Parfait
Store-bought granola makes quick work of this three-ingredient parfait.
8. Broccoli Fritatta
Chef Marc Murphy's kids love this "breakfast pizza."
9. Peanut Butter Crunch French Toast
This luscious French toast is filled with creamy peanut butter and crunchy cornflakes.
10. Three-Egg Omelets with Whisky Bacon
“I’ve been making a version of our ‘hangover breakfast’ since before I was old enough to drink,” says chef Mark Canlis.
