10 Best Breakfasts in Bed

Ever wished you could pay someone to serve you breakfast in bed? IKEA has a new pop-up café for you. If you can't make it to East London from May 18 to 20, you can still re-create epic breakfasts in bed at home with these 10 delicious recipes.

1. Baked Eggs en Cocotte with Basil

This fast, healthy breakfast features eggs baked in individual ramekins and garnished with fresh basil.

2. Cinnamon-Pecan Buns

The soft and sticky dough for these incredible buns gets its richness from pureed cottage cheese.

3. Almond Waffles

Upgrade classic waffles by adding finely ground roasted almonds to the batter.

4. Strawberry, Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie

Almond butter adds protein to this deliciously healthy breakfast shake.

5. German Breakfast Pancake

Andrew Zimmern's incredible pancake can be eaten directly from the skillet.

6. Amaranth Breakfast Porridge with Cinnamon and Sugar

This quick oatmeal alternative is completely gluten-free.

7. Flax Seed Granola Parfait

Store-bought granola makes quick work of this three-ingredient parfait.

8. Broccoli Fritatta

Chef Marc Murphy's kids love this "breakfast pizza."

9. Peanut Butter Crunch French Toast

This luscious French toast is filled with creamy peanut butter and crunchy cornflakes.

10. Three-Egg Omelets with Whisky Bacon

“I’ve been making a version of our ‘hangover breakfast’ since before I was old enough to drink,” says chef Mark Canlis.

