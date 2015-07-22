Juicy blackberries are here! What better way to celebrate the sweet, bursting berries than by throwing them into a crisp, cobbler or any other super summery dessert? Here are 10 beautiful blackberry desserts to make right now.

1. Summer Blackberry Custards

Chef and Le Pain Quotidien founder Alain Coumont makes these ethereal, citrusy custards with wild blackberries gathered from his property. Try them with blueberries, raspberries or pitted cherries, too.

2. Blackberry Fool with Calvados

A classic British dessert of pureed fruit folded into whipped cream, a fool is one of the first things ceramicist Peter Ting learned to make after moving to England in 1976. To give this one a little extra sophistication, he macerates half the blackberries overnight in Calvados, then tops the fruit with dollops of whipped cream he's mixed with blackberry puree.

3. Olive Oil Cake with Blackberries

This cake gets a bright zing from orange zest and Grand Marnier liqueur.

4. Blackberry Cobbler

There's nothing better than a bubbling blackberry mix topped with golden, flaky pastry.

5. Blackberry Mousse and Honey-Tuile Napoleons

These crunchy tuiles layered with silky blackberry mousse are wonderfully light and delicate.

6. Marilyn Batali’s Blackberry Pie

Ripe blackberries are Mario Batali's "favorite fruit in life." The recipe for this luscious pie is from his mother, Marilyn.

7. Lime Cream-Blackberry Pie

Writer Colleen Hubbard turns frozen blackberries into a zippy jam for this pie's lime filling.

8. Buttermilk Cake with Blackberries

Light and moist, with an irresistible crispy top, this buttermilk cake has sweet-tart berries in every bite and takes just 20 minutes to prep. It will become your go-to cake whenever blackberries (or even raspberries) are in season.

9. Blackberry Soup with Peaches and Berries

Try this luscious fruit soup as a refreshing alternative to a rich dessert. Serve with your favorite crisp cookies.

10. Coconut-Buttermilk Pie with Blackberry Caramel

This pie from Bobby Flay is creamy and crispy, but what sets it over the top is the luscious and silky blackberry caramel made with fresh blackberries and blackberry liqueur.

Related: More Ways to Use Summer Blackberries

Terrific Raspberry Recipes

Blueberry Desserts Beyond Pie

Blackberry Cobbler