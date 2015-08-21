10 Awesome Ways to Use Your Herb Garden to Make Cocktails

Is your garden bursting with fragrant herbs? Incorporate them into a refreshing beverage. Here, ten awesome, herbaceous cocktails to make while the summer sun is still shining:

1. Lemony Fresh Herb Coolers

The combination of fresh basil, cilantro, mint and tarragon makes for an unusually refreshing drink.

2. Roof Garden

This refreshing cocktail is made with thyme and mint, two herbs that thrive in urban rooftop gardens.

3. Au Provence

The savory flavor of this fresh lime gimlet (a drink traditionally made with gin) comes from tarragon, an herb that grows in the hills of Provence.

4. Garden Elixir

Cilantro adds fresh, herbal flavor to this gin cocktail. For even more of a cilantro kick, lightly muddle the leaves in the shaker before adding the ice and gin.

5. Deviled Chervil

Philippe Gouze uses fresh chervil two ways in his peppery cocktail: He juices the licoricey herb, stems and all, and then uses additional leaves as a garnish.

6. Mint and Lime Tequila Refresher

This drink is a great way to use up your bumper crop of mint. For a different take, swap out the tequila for rum or cachaça.

7. Mojo Royale

Ryan Maybee loves tarragon’s licorice flavor, so he decided to use the herb in place of the mint in a Mojito. Then he swapped out the rum for cachaça (to get more kick) and added sparkling wine to keep the drink refreshing. He opts for brut cava in his Mojo Royale.

8. Amante Picante Margarita

Mixologists are still reacting against too-sweet drinks. This spicy margarita combines three savory ingredients: jalapeño, cilantro and cucumber.

9. Herbed White Sangria

This mango-specked sangria features herbaceous mint and dill.

10. Basil Gimlet

This extraordinary twist on the traditional gimlet includes fresh basil and celery bitters. A long-lost type of bitters from the 19th century that has made a comeback in recent years, celery bitters are especially delicious in gin and vodka cocktails.

