10 Affordable Cities Near Wine Country

There are many things to consider when relocating to a new city: schools, parks, population size, public transportation. But what about access to a fantastic wine region? F&W teamed up with Redfin to create a list of the top 10 most affordable cities across the country that are also close to wine-producing areas. The list includes some no-brainers like Portland, Oregon, which is a short drive from the incredible Willamette Valley. But we also include some cities that you probably never would have thought of like Tuscon—the nearby Sonoita and Willcox regions are currently coming out with some surprisingly tasty bottles. Head over to Redfin to see the complete list.

