The Cold Brew Shot Is Here to Make Everyone's Favorite Caffeine Source Even Better

Published on June 9, 2023
New Cold Brew Shot From Blank Street Coffee
Photo:

Courtesy of Blank Street Coffee

With 70 locations across New York City, Boston, London, and Washington D.C, Blank Street Coffee has quickly made its mark as one of the most convenient, aesthetically-pleasing locations in the world to grab a cup of coffee.

For co-founder Issam Freiha, launching Blank Street back in August of 2020 was first and foremost about allowing the ritual of ordering coffee to feel like a more accessible daily pleasure, as opposed to an occasional indulgence. Now, Freiha’s team is launching a new cold brew shot  – think of it as the equivalent of an espresso shot – that promises to give cold brew devotees something to get excited about.

“Cold brew is our number one selling product across Blank Street locations, so we wanted to build a menu around it that is engaging and fun,” Freiha explains. While cold brew’s strength and flavor profile can vary based on how much water is added on any given day, Blank Street’s new shot — which flows through a tap system in each location — totally standardizes the experience. This means that the cold brew you’ll enjoy at a location in, say, New York City’s West Village, will be the exact same as what you could enjoy if you took a drive over to a location in Boston.

The shot contains as much caffeine as a 16-ounce cup of cold brew, but (literally) makes room for creativity and gives it the boundless possibility of a hot espresso shot, which is where Blank Street’s four new drinks — a Cortado Cold Brew, Shaken Brown Sugar Cold Brew, Shaken Chai Cold Brew, and Grapefruit Cold Brew Spritz — come in.

New Cold Brew Shot From Blank Street Coffee

Courtesy of Blank Street Coffee

“We started with a list of about 75 possible drinks that use the cold brew shot,” explains Jai Lott, vice president of product and customer experience. Each of the new drinks contains less than 15 grams of sugar (half of the recommended daily amount), and there’s something for every kind of caffeine fan; the Grapefruit Cold Brew Spritz (my personal favorite) is sure to be a hit with espresso tonic makers, while the Shaken Chai Cold Brew, which uses masala Chai from Brooklyn-based Dona, delivers a soothing medley of cinnamon, ginger cardamom with every sip. The more classic Cortado Cold Brew is served with the milk of your choice, and the Shaken Brown Sugar Cold Brew is a creamy, shaken latte with dark brown sugar and cinnamon.

Blank Street’s new cold brew shot and menu is now available at locations nationwide and in the United Kingdom.

