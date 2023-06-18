You Don't Have to Spend $300 on a Blackstone Griddle—This One Is Half That

Right now, it’s only $156.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on June 18, 2023

Summer and outdoor cookouts go hand in hand. Steaks, chicken, and burgers are thrown on the grill and for some of us, using a grill becomes our primary way to cook food during the season.

But a tastier alternative is a griddle. Instead of losing all of the juices in between the grates, it’ll stay right on the surface of a griddle. And while griddles are typically expensive, right now, you can grab a great one from Blackstone for just over $150.  

Blackstone Tabletop Griddle

Amazon

To buy: Blackstone Tabletop Griddle, $156 (originally $200) at amazon.com

Tabletop griddles are portable and can be taken anywhere, so you don’t want one that is clunky, heavy, or hard to move. This tabletop griddle by Blackstone fits the bill, measuring only 22.5- by 19- by 9-inches, and weighing only 32 pounds. It’s great to take when camping, enjoying a picnic at the beach, or going tailgating on game day. According to the brand, there’s enough space on the 22-inch cooking surface to put as many as 12 burgers or 16 eggs. That’s plenty enough room to cook larger meals for families or to have a get-together with friends.

Two “H” burners are powered with 24,000 BTUs, doling out heat evenly on the cooking surface. Turn on both burners or use just one, as each side is controlled separately with its own igniter, which also allows you to select the level of heat for each of the sides. This means you can time your meal to be ready at the exact same time. Throw on some vegetables on one side at one temperature while cooking a steak on the other side at another temperature. A grease trap located in the back captures any juicy and greasy messes.

The Blackstone tabletop griddle is becoming a favorite with shoppers, so far raking in over 4,700 perfect ratings. Shoppers love that they can cook outdoors, and how easy it is to set up and use. One shopper wrote, “I use my Blackstone way more than I use my kitchen stove,” adding that it “has to be the best money they’ve ever spent on a product.”

Another one writes, “I love this grill because I travel a lot and I can use it anywhere.” While a third reviewer calls it “your grandmother’s black iron skillet gone mobile.”

A tabletop griddle will add a whole new way to cook to your repertoire. Snatch up this Blackstone tabletop griddle while it’s on sale at Amazon today.

At the time of publishing the price was $156.

