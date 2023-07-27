Blackstone Owners Call This Kit ‘the Perfect Grill Cleaner,’ and It’s on Sale

Snag it for $25.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

QT: Blackstone Cleaning Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

Cooking on a Blackstone griddle is one of the best ways to make foods we all love and enjoy, including grilled chicken, steak, and hamburgers. But after the food is cooked and eaten, you have to clean it. If you’re like me, you approach the chore with much trepidation and reluctance.

Since these griddles are pricey you want to use something that works well without damaging the finish. Luckily tools to clean Blackstone grills and griddles do exist to help make this job better, and right now, the perfect set of tools is on sale for $25 at Amazon.

Blackstone 8-Piece Grill & Griddle Kit

Amazon Blackstone 5060 Grill & Griddle Kit

Amazon

This Blackstone grill and griddle kit consists of eight pieces: a six-inch stainless steel griddle scraper, three scouring pads with a handle, and two cleaning bricks. They’re all easy to use and help make this dreaded chore much easier to complete. 

The scraper will be your new best friend as it will remove the worst offenders — cooked and burnt-on food and other debris and residue. This tool also gets in between rungs of grill grates. The scouring pads clean and add the finishing touches of cleaning the grill or griddle. (Rinse these pads after use, as you can use them multiple times before replacing them.) Last, but not least, are the cleaning bricks. These should be used in certain circumstances, such as restoring or reseasoning the grill. They are also good at taking off any rust that might have appeared.

When using these tools, keep in mind a few things: The scraper can be used when the griddle is hot or cold, and the scouring pads are able to be used on wet or dry surfaces. Once you’re done cleaning the griddle comes the job of cleaning off the tools. The good news here is that all these tools can be put in the dishwasher.

This grill and griddle kit has collected over 3,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers for its ease of use and making it faster to clean up their Blackstone. One customer wrote, “This is a great investment as it will speed up the process.” They continue on to add, “All I do is scrape everything off, get some water and wipe down with a paper towel, then another round of water using the orange scrub brush.” A second shopper one writes, “We’ve been looking for the perfect grill cleaner, and we finally found it.”

“If you own a Blackstone, you absolutely need this,” another shopper reports, adding that it “practically cleans itself” with these tools, and that the kit has “everything you need to clean with little mess and effort.”

If you’ve taken the plunge and gotten a Blackstone griddle, make your life easier and snag this Blackstone eight-piece cleaning kit while it’s available for just $25 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $25.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Outdoor Entertaining Tout
From Linen Napkins to Ceramic Bowls, Amazon’s Hidden Outdoor Entertaining Section Is Filled with Must-Haves
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney on 'The Bear'
Bar Keepers Friend Is One of the Underrated Heroes of ‘The Bear,’ and It Will Bring All Your Old Pans Back to Life at Home, Too
QT: Thermacell
This Bestselling Device Is Our Favorite Way to Keep Our Backyards Mosquito-Free—and It’s on Rare Sale
Related Articles
Deal Roundup: Grill Cleaning Tools Tout
Blackstone, Cuisinart, and OXO Just Dropped Incredible Deals on Grill Cleaning Tools for Prime Day
Cuisinart CCB-5014 BBQ Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper Tout
This Cuisinart Brush Cleans Grimy Grills in 'Mere Seconds'—and It's Nearly 50% Off Right Now
Genius Grilling Gadgets Tout
10 Genius Grilling Gadgets That Will Make Your Next Barbecue the Best One Yet
Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays, Black and Red Tout
These Cuisinart Trays Are a ‘Must-Have’ for Grilling According to Amazon Shoppers, and They’re on Sale
Shark Steam Mop tout
I Dread Cleaning My Kitchen Floors, so I'm Grabbing Shark's Incredibly Popular Steam Mop While It's 43% Off
Spray Mop Testing
The 5 Best Spray Mops of 2023, According to Our Tests
Deal Roundup: Kitchen Deals Tout
Prime Day Deals End Tonight: Shop 40+ Deals from All-Clad, Le Creuset, and More Top-Rated Brands Now Before It’s Too Late
Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan, 6.5 Inch Tout
This Lodge Pan Is 'Just the Right Size' for Steak, and It's Just $13 Right Now
shrimp kebabs with mint and melon salad
The Best Skewers for Grilling, According to a Kebab Expert
WHYSKO Meal Prep Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set
These 'Easy to Clean' Mixing Bowls Are a 'Must-Have'—and Right Now They're Just $3 Apiece
MEETRUE 12 Pieces Silicone Popsicle Molds Tout
Summer Must-Have: These Easy-to-Use Molds Make 'Perfect' Popsicles Every Time
Amazon Prime Day Cast Iron Cookware Deals Tout
The 25 Best Cast Iron Cookware Deals to Shop During Prime Day
PRIME DAY EDITORS PICKS Tout
We’ve Been Thinking About Prime Day for Weeks—Here Are the Deals We Can’t Resist
Freelance: Backyard Fun Tout
Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled with Everything You Need for Backyard Fun—and Prices Start at $14
Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum
I Tried Samsung’s New $900 AI Vacuum — Here’s Why It’s Worth the Splurge
Barbie; kitchen appliances
Think Pink: These Barbie-Inspired Kitchen Products Will Transform Your Space and Start at $13