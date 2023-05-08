What to Buy Trending Products & Deals This Pit Master Doesn't Use a Grill to Cook His Steak at Home Hot take! By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 8, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what chefs, bakers, baristas, and other industry pros use at home. Not the fresh produce and the high-quality proteins, but the pots, pans, and gadgets that make their home kitchens run smoothly. In our ‘Try This at Home’ series, we asked Mike Black — a pit master and co-owner of Terry Black’s in Austin — about the one kitchen product they think every home cook should own. Austin is a barbecue town, and while Franklin’s is the spot you’ve likely heard of, Terry Black’s is my go-to. Not only can you actually get food without waiting upwards of five hours, but their brisket is king. It’s run by two brothers, Mike and Mark Black, and because their barbecue is so good, I wanted to know what they use to cook at home. According to Mike Black, he doesn’t use a grill for steaks, but instead opts for a Blackstone griddle, just like this one, which is currently 20% off at Amazon. Amazon To buy: Blackstone Flat Top Gas Griddle, $218 (originally $300) at amazon.com Needless to say, I was taken aback. Barbecue and grills go together like caviar and champagne, cheese and crackers, peanut butter and jelly. But Black explained it to me: “I prefer the Blackstone over a traditional grill because of its solid cooking surface,” he says. “The solid cooking surface prevents fire flare ups you’d get with a traditional grill,” he continues, adding that “You can get a Blackstone extremely hot, which is ideal when cooking steaks.” Black uses it “every day” and calls it a “must-have.” It’s easy to see why. This two-burner griddle doesn't have a huge footprint (it’s just 44.5-inches wide, 22.5-inches deep, and 33.5-inches high). But what you get for the size is a powerful, double-burner griddle, with the ability to control zones for optimal cooking. It even has wheels that make it easy to move around your backyard. Black doesn’t just use the griddle’s 524 square-feet flat top for steaks. In fact, he adds that he loves it for “grilling vegetables or cooking breakfast for the family,” too. But as for steak, well, it’s an easy way to “get a perfect char,” he says. Can your grill make breakfast? I didn’t think so. Add this pit master-approved griddle to your home today. At the time of publishing, the price was $218. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Target’s New Summer Tableware Section Is Filled with 150+ Glasses, Plates, and More—and Prices Start at 50 Cents 8 Items in Your Kitchen to Throw Away Right Now, and What to Buy Instead You Can Save Hundreds on Stylish Patio Furniture Right Now at Amazon—Here Are the 9 Best Deals