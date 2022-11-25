Grab This Rarely Discounted Vitamix Blender for Under $300 During Amazon’s Black Friday Sale—Today Only

Snap it up for almost half off.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning
Photo:

Amazon

There are few brands with the same reputation as Vitamix. As one of the most durable, high-performing, and pulverize-just-about-anything blenders on the market, it’s no wonder that it’s a most-wished-for product for professionals and home cooks alike. The only downside? They can cost hundreds of dollars, sometimes upwards of $600 — and they’re rarely on sale. 

Luckily, in the midst of Amazon’s now less than 24-hour Black Friday sale, we came across one of Vitamix’s best deals of the year. You can snap up its 5200 Professional-Grade Blender on sale for $250 off. 

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning

Amazon

To buy: Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender, $300 (originally $550) at amazon.com

This blender is built to last. It comes with a sturdy motor base that’s fitted with some of the toughest stainless steel blades on the market, that way it can smoothly blend any ingredient you throw at it. 

When it comes to using the blender — it couldn’t be simpler. The base includes a dial with different speeds for easy maneuvering, plus a pulsing toggle for when you want to make a mixture that doesn't need to be fully smooth, like salsas and partially blended soups. You’ll also get a 64-ounce container that’s got enough room to blend big batches, but has the perfect slim shape to get smaller volumes moving too. 

RELATED: Le Creuset Cookware Is Nearly Half Off Right Now, and These Are the 10 Best Deals

And, if you’re working with a thicker mixture, the appliance also comes with a tamper, which is a long slim tool that fits into the lid’s opening and moves around stubborn ingredients as you blend. 

With over 5,100 perfect ratings, multiple shoppers shouted out that it was by far one of the best blenders on the market. One person wrote that they’d gone through a few smaller blenders that didn’t work the way they’d needed before they landed on this one. “I've used this blender every morning for over three years with frozen fruit, and the consistency has never changed. It's super easy to clean,” they added. 

A second user wrote, “It has taken everything I've thrown at it and pulverized it to a smooth consistency.” Reviewers also added that the dials are easy to use, plus they love that it comes with a tamper as an option too. And, if cleaning blenders isn’t your idea of a good time, you’re in luck. This blender can clean itself with just a few drops of soap, warm water, and a good 30- to 60-second blend. 

With its hefty Black Friday discount, now’s the perfect time to snap the Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender up. But don’t wait too long, since the deal’s only around for today. 

Shop More Black Friday Deals: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Early Kitchen Deals Roundup
30 Early Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Already Shop for Your Kitchen—Up to 73% Off
Le Creuset Black Friday Deals Roundup Tout
Le Creuset Cookware Is Nearly Half Off Right Now, and These Are the 10 Best Deals
KitchenAid KSM150PSCU Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
We Found the Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances and Cookware You Can Shop Right Now
Amazon Early Black Friday Dutch Oven Deals Roundup Tout
Don’t Wait: Dutch Ovens from Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Are Already on Sale at Amazon
Yeti drinkware
Yeti Is Having a Rare Black Friday Sale, and Select Items Are 30% Off
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 qt., Cerise
Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Is Chock-Full of Dutch Oven Deals Up to 55% Off
Coravin Timeless Three Plus Wine by the Glass System
This Oprah-Approved Wine Preserver Can Extend the Shelf Life of Opened Bottles for Months, and It’s 30% Off Today
Amazon Early Black Friday Le Creuset and Staub Deals Roundup Tout
Hang On, Amazon Dropped Deals on Le Creuset and Staub Cookware Before Black Friday Even Starts—Up to 58% Off
Black Friday Cast Iron Lodge Deals Roundup Tout
Staub, Le Creuset, and Lodge Cast Iron Deals Are Over the Top for Black Friday
Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Deals Roundup Tout
Whoa, Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Kitchen and Home Must-Haves for Black Friday—Up to 84% Off
Early Editor-Loved Deals Roundup (first-person)
I’m a Kitchen Shopping Editor, and These Are the 11 Early Black Friday Deals on My Wishlist
Ina Garten; KitchenAid stand mixer
Score Steep Discounts on Ina Garten’s All-Time Favorite Pieces, from Le Creuset Dutch Ovens to KitchenAid Mixers and Wüsthof Knives
Amazon Nespresso Deal Tout
This Black Friday Deal on Amazon’s Bestselling Nespresso Coffee Maker Is Even Better Than Last Year
Amazon Black Friday Best Gifts Under $50
These Fun and Clever Gifts for Home Cooks Are All Under $50 During Amazon’s Massive Black Friday Sale
Amazon Early Black Friday Deals Roundup Tout
You Can Already Score Black Friday Kitchen Deals on J.A. Henckels, Staub, and KitchenAid—Up to 64% Off
This Black Friday, Shop Incredible Deals on Top Cookware from Amazon with Discounts As Steep As 50% Tout
Amazon Dropped Tons of Black Friday Cookware Deals on Thanksgiving, from All-Clad to Lodge