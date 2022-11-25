Grab This Rarely Discounted Vitamix Blender for Under $300 During Amazon’s Black Friday Sale—Today Only

There are few brands with the same reputation as Vitamix. As one of the most durable, high-performing, and pulverize-just-about-anything blenders on the market, it’s no wonder that it’s a most-wished-for product for professionals and home cooks alike. The only downside? They can cost hundreds of dollars, sometimes upwards of $600 — and they’re rarely on sale.

Luckily, in the midst of Amazon’s now less than 24-hour Black Friday sale, we came across one of Vitamix’s best deals of the year. You can snap up its 5200 Professional-Grade Blender on sale for $250 off.

To buy: Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender, $300 (originally $550) at amazon.com

This blender is built to last. It comes with a sturdy motor base that’s fitted with some of the toughest stainless steel blades on the market, that way it can smoothly blend any ingredient you throw at it.

When it comes to using the blender — it couldn’t be simpler. The base includes a dial with different speeds for easy maneuvering, plus a pulsing toggle for when you want to make a mixture that doesn't need to be fully smooth, like salsas and partially blended soups. You’ll also get a 64-ounce container that’s got enough room to blend big batches, but has the perfect slim shape to get smaller volumes moving too.

And, if you’re working with a thicker mixture, the appliance also comes with a tamper, which is a long slim tool that fits into the lid’s opening and moves around stubborn ingredients as you blend.

With over 5,100 perfect ratings, multiple shoppers shouted out that it was by far one of the best blenders on the market. One person wrote that they’d gone through a few smaller blenders that didn’t work the way they’d needed before they landed on this one. “I've used this blender every morning for over three years with frozen fruit, and the consistency has never changed. It's super easy to clean,” they added.

A second user wrote, “It has taken everything I've thrown at it and pulverized it to a smooth consistency.” Reviewers also added that the dials are easy to use, plus they love that it comes with a tamper as an option too. And, if cleaning blenders isn’t your idea of a good time, you’re in luck. This blender can clean itself with just a few drops of soap, warm water, and a good 30- to 60-second blend.

With its hefty Black Friday discount, now’s the perfect time to snap the Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender up. But don’t wait too long, since the deal’s only around for today.