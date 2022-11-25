Lifestyle Kitchen There Is No Better Air Fryer Deal Than This Ninja DualZone Discount We’ve tested and loved this air fryer, and it’s on sale now. By Megan Soll Megan Soll Megan Soll is a senior commerce editor for Food & Wine. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2015 and has over 10 years of experience writing and editing food, entertainment, and lifestyle content. Her work can be found on Food & Wine, Shape, Travel + Leisure, The Hollywood Reporter, and Racked NY.Expertise: food, drinks, cooking, entertaining, kitchen products.Experience: Megan has been a senior commerce editor for Food & Wine since February 2022. Previously, Megan worked across several Dotdash Meredith brands editing content for People, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Southern Living, Food & Wine, and more. She has worked at Dotdash Meredith for over 6 years.Starting with a role as digital intern at Travel + Leisure, Megan was immediately immersed in all aspects of the digital landscape, from coding in HTML to social media and (of course) writing. She reported and wrote for Racked NY about fitness and fashion, for The Hollywood Reporter on red carpet premieres, and for Travel + Leisure on long roundups and city guides. After taking a course on front-end web development she became a freelance producer for Food & Wine, building articles, galleries, and photo assets for the website.After a year in an editing and writing role at Shape, Megan returned to Food & Wine for a staff role and became an associate editor in 2018 primarily focused on commerce content. She wrote, edited, and updated hundreds of articles and galleries including product roundups and gift guides, all optimized for SEO and affiliate revenue. She was promoted to ecommerce editor at F&W in the fall of 2020, ecommerce editor across several Meredith brands in the summer of 2021, and has been senior commerce editor for F&W since January 2022. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon On the biggest sale weekend of the year, we’re never surprised when air fryers are some of the fastest products to sell out. These handy appliances help home cooks with getting meals on the table faster, crisping foods at lightspeed and doubling their convection oven space when cooking for a crowd. We’ve tested dozens of air fryers for this very reason, and only a handful have regularly come out on top. Luckily for us this Black Friday, one of our favorites is 40% off: the Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer. RELATED: Whoa, Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Kitchen and Home Must-Haves for Black Friday—Up to 84% Off Ninja’s name has always been in the conversation for air fryers (to note, the wildly popular Ninja XL 5.5-Quart Air Fryer is also 38% off right now), but the DualZone is a particularly special large-capacity tool. The two four-quart zones can cook simultaneously at different speeds, temperatures, and/or settings to have sides and proteins going all at once. Having this extra convection cooking capacity is a dream for any holiday gathering and weeknight meals. Amazon To buy: Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer, $120 (originally $200) at amazon.com The DualZone has multiple smart features that make it even more efficient. The “Smart Finish” button will coordinate the cooking time and temperature to ensure two different foods finish simultaneously. The “Match Cook” button will imitate settings across both baskets if you’re cooking an extra-large batch. With several features beyond air-frying (broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate) and a 105 degree Fahrenheit to 450 degree Fahrenheit temperature range, it truly offers a full array of recipe options at your fingertips. The Ninja Foodi DualZone is incredibly popular with Amazon shoppers, with over 14,000 five-star ratings. Additionally, our testers loved it, describing how it is user-friendly, and the nonstick, dishwasher-safe crisper plates are easy to clean. "I think my favorite air fryer so far has been from the Ninja brand," one said. "Both the basket style and toaster oven style get my vote." They also noted it fits beneath most standard cabinets on the countertop, and though it is large, it isn’t too heavy to move around. At 40% off, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this incredible holiday discount on Ninja’s DualZone air fryer. Grab yours now for just $120, while the deal lasts. Shop More Black Friday Deals: Amazon Dropped Tons of Black Friday Cookware Deals, from All-Clad to Lodge Le Creuset Cookware Is Nearly Half Off Right Now, and These Are the 10 Best Deals Yeti Is Having a Rare Black Friday Sale, and Select Items Are 30% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit