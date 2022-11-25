There Is No Better Air Fryer Deal Than This Ninja DualZone Discount

On the biggest sale weekend of the year, we’re never surprised when air fryers are some of the fastest products to sell out. These handy appliances help home cooks with getting meals on the table faster, crisping foods at lightspeed and doubling their convection oven space when cooking for a crowd. We’ve tested dozens of air fryers for this very reason, and only a handful have regularly come out on top. Luckily for us this Black Friday, one of our favorites is 40% off: the Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer.

Ninja’s name has always been in the conversation for air fryers (to note, the wildly popular Ninja XL 5.5-Quart Air Fryer is also 38% off right now), but the DualZone is a particularly special large-capacity tool. The two four-quart zones can cook simultaneously at different speeds, temperatures, and/or settings to have sides and proteins going all at once. Having this extra convection cooking capacity is a dream for any holiday gathering and weeknight meals.

The DualZone has multiple smart features that make it even more efficient. The “Smart Finish” button will coordinate the cooking time and temperature to ensure two different foods finish simultaneously. The “Match Cook” button will imitate settings across both baskets if you’re cooking an extra-large batch. With several features beyond air-frying (broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate) and a 105 degree Fahrenheit to 450 degree Fahrenheit temperature range, it truly offers a full array of recipe options at your fingertips.

The Ninja Foodi DualZone is incredibly popular with Amazon shoppers, with over 14,000 five-star ratings. Additionally, our testers loved it, describing how it is user-friendly, and the nonstick, dishwasher-safe crisper plates are easy to clean. "I think my favorite air fryer so far has been from the Ninja brand," one said. "Both the basket style and toaster oven style get my vote." They also noted it fits beneath most standard cabinets on the countertop, and though it is large, it isn’t too heavy to move around.

At 40% off, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this incredible holiday discount on Ninja’s DualZone air fryer. Grab yours now for just $120, while the deal lasts.