30 Early Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Already Shop for Your Kitchen—Up to 73% Off

Though it’s tough to believe, Black Friday is just four days away. While we’re scrambling away to prep our lengthy grocery lists and tackling Thanksgiving cooking, deals are flooding Amazon’s main discount page by the thousands. With a vast array of options, it can be tough to have the time to cut through and find the best.

And while Amazon’s Black Friday sale will last for 48 hours, starting on Thursday, November 24, you don’t want to miss out on any early savings. That’s why we took the time to find them for you. No more sitting early in the morning on Friday to find these discounted gems — there are tons of early deals awaiting in every category, from cookware, to bakeware, appliances, cutlery, storage, and cleaning supplies.

Get deals up to 73% off from top brands like J.A. Henckels, All-Clad, KitchenAid, Nutribullet, Instant Pot and more. Whether you’re looking for discounted classics like Dutch ovens, nonstick cookware sets, and mops, or want to save on items like bundt pans and espresso machines, Amazon’s early deals have got you covered. Shop 30 of the best deals just ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals Overall

Amazon’s Black Friday deals will be among the millions, according to the brand. Though there are some that have yet to hit the market, these early deals start at just $8, with savings as high as 73% off.

You can snap up All-Clad’s well-known five-ply stainless steel cookware in a 10-piece set for over 50% off, which is the lowest price we’ve seen in this month alone. The five-layer stainless steel pots and pans keep heat retention at an optimal level, that way your pans don’t warp and food cooks perfectly.

Once you’ve cooked up all of your main dishes in All-Clad cookware, don’t forget about dessert. KitchenAid’s classic 4.5-quart mixer is at its lowest price this month too, and it’s rarely on sale. You can make just about any sweet treat, since it comes with a whisk, paddle, and dough attachment. You’ll also be able to bake up those fluffy cakes in this on-sale Cuisinart 9-inch pan that’s 60% off. With this steep discount, you can grab three of them for just about the price of one, which is perfect if you plan on making some layer cakes.

Best Cookware Deals

Every good kitchenware collection starts at the base: cookware. While we already know All-Clad’s stainless steel set is majorly discounted, you can also grab a nonstick option for nearly half off, too. This 13-piece set includes all the key mainstays for a full collection, but has the ease all of the best easy release pans have. Made with heavy gauge aluminum and three nonstick layers, you’ll be cooking up anything from fish, to veggies, and even eggs without worry.

If you’re looking to add just an extra addition to your collection, snap up the Lodge 6-quart Dutch oven in just about any color, from fiery red, to bright avocado green for 40% off. With over 33,800 perfect ratings, Amazon shoppers love Lodge’s Dutch ovens for their durability. “It's easy to clean and makes some really good dishes. It's the perfect size also,” one reviewer added.

Best Bakeware Deals

Baking season is officially upon us, so it’s of the utmost importance that you stack your collection with some basics before the craving really sets in. For a classic but show-stopping holiday centerpiece, snap up this Nordic Ware bundt pan. Its 42% off discount is the best we’ve seen all month. Serve up anything from a fruity glazed cranberry cake, to a perfectly spiced gingerbread cake, or even a savory pull-apart bread for an appetizer. “It's well-made, cooks evenly, easy cake release, I love the quality,” a shopper wrote.

Bake up holiday cookies with the two-piece sheet pan set from USA pan. Having two pans is ideal, that way you can prepare another batch while something else is baking, or fit two pans in at once if you’ve got enough room. The set has a nonstick capability for easy cleanup too. And, while you’re at it, you might as well pick up a couple cooling racks for those cookies. Luckily, this set is on sale for 44% off.

For the perfect hosting companion, you’ll also want to grab this four-piece baking pan set from Staub while it’s on sale. It includes three versatile sized pans, plus one comes with a sturdy lid. Bake just about any side in them, or you could even make sweets like fudgy brownies. Bonus — all the dishes match, so they double as serveware.

Best Appliance Deals

While appliances can help you save tons of time and effort, they’re not always the easiest on the wallet. That’s why when you can find them on sale, it makes it all worthwhile. From air fryers to mixers to blenders, the options are stacked.

If you’re just getting into the idea of making your own barista-level coffee drinks at home, the Mr. Coffee espresso and cappuccino machine is a deal you don’t want to miss. You can grab this Food and Wine-favorite for 55% off right now. Testers loved it for its ease of use, since it comes with a touch screen and an automatic milk frother that takes out the guesswork (and effort). Amazon reviewers say it’s the perfect machine for a beginner.

If you’re searching for appliances that not only save time, but double as multiple different tools — look no further. This 10-in-1 pro Instant Pot multicooker is on sale for over just 40% off. It can pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté, cook rice, sterilize, make yogurt, warm food, bake and steam your food. You’ll also want to grab this Nutribullet blender too, since it comes with a base that not only holds your standard blender pitcher, but also two different sizes of their personal blender cups — that way you can go from blending up a larger batch of cozy soup to a refreshing smoothie in no time.

Best Cutlery and Tools Deals

Tools are another kitchen essential. They help you cut down on prep (literally), which ultimately saves you time. Plus, they can also help you efficiently eat and serve dishes, like this Henckels steak knife set. It’s 73% off, just in time for a place on your holiday tables. Crafted from Germain stainless steel and sturdy triple-riveted handles, it’ll slice through anything like butter.

Take advantage of other knife deals too, like this 6-inch chef’s knife or this six-piece knife set from Mercer. The chef’s knife is 63% off and is the perfect thing to grab if you want to replace your current one, add to your collection, or gift to a loved one. “This is my go-to knife at this point,” one person wrote, adding, “[It’s] smaller than my other knives, but big enough to do the job, very nice cushion handle, very sharp and sturdy.” Others noted that the knife set is just about the same. It’s stacked with a paring knife, utility knife, boning knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, plus a steel and a modern looking tempered glass knife block.

Best Food Storage and Organization Deals

With all of the cooking and eating we’re ready to do this holiday season, it surely makes sense to have the best storage essentials for prepping ingredients and leftovers. Luckily, there are options at Amazon from some of our favorite brands, like Rubbermaid and Oxo.

Start with an organized kitchen, and pick up an easy-to-use spice rack like this Food & Wine-approved Simple Houseware version. It has two tiers, that way you can see all of the spices you need without digging too far into your shelf. For lower cabinets, this sliding two-tier drawer makes it easy to tuck away cleaning supplies under the sink. These were ranked in Food & Wine’s list of best kitchen organizers, with editors writing that it helps add structure to cabinets that might otherwise feel like wasted space.

For storing dry foods, the Oxo pop container set is a must-buy. You can grab 20 different sized containers to store grains, snacks, flours, sugars, oats, and bulk items. The air-tight containers are rectangular for easy stacking and organizing, plus the lids pop right up with the touch of a button.

When it comes to prepping food and storing leftovers, you’ll want to grab the Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage containers. They were ranked our Food & Wine fave for their versatility: you can use them in the fridge, freezer, and throw them in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. This set of four is 40% off and features containers large enough to store big bulk items from dry goods to soups, or smaller ones to store leftover and pre-prepped ingredients.

Best Cleaning Deals

From drying off dishes to mopping spills to vacuuming crumbs and unwanted debris, cleaning the necessary truth and the unfortunate reality of cooking. Luckily, there are products on sale that not only work effectively, but can also multitask.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a hands-free robot vacuum, snap up the iRobot Roomba i3 while it’s discounted over $100 right now. This slim round vacuum sucks up debris and dander on a schedule of your choosing. For those instances where accidental crumbs and spills make it onto the floor, you can also select what room you want it to clean at any moment too. Reviewers say it makes its way under tables and chairs with ease.

You’ll also want to take advantage of this 31% off deal on the Shark three-in-one vacuum and mop. It’s the lowest price it’s been all month. Since it’s a mop- and vacuum-hybrid, it’s the perfect cleaning tool for the kitchen. The mop steams and wipes up spills, while the vacuum sucks up any unwanted bits to leave a clean, streak-free result. The machine’s also self-cleaning, and it comes with a multi-surface cleaning solution, an antimicrobial brushroll, a replacement filter and the charging dock.