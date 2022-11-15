Don’t Wait: Dutch Ovens from Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Are Already on Sale at Amazon

There’s no better time to own a Dutch oven than right now. Think cozy soups, fresh-baked breads, tender slow-cooked stews, and bubbly sauces awaiting to top your favorite dishes. And, if you’re looking to snap up one of these cold-weather mainstays in time for your holiday dinner, you’re in luck. Amazon’s early Black Friday deals include discounts up to 54% off.

From small to big, Dutch ovens are a total workhorse for your kitchen projects and holiday spreads. That’s all thanks to their deep, rounded shape, which holds multiple servings, along with their capability to go from stovetop to oven with ease. Plus, they all come with sturdy lids that seal in moisture for juicy roasts and bakery level crusts, too.

Though these heat-holding, versatile pieces of cookware are a certifiable must-have, it’s tough to deny their hefty price. Regardless of the size, full-price options can range from $100 to well over $350. Luckily, we uncovered tons of early deals, with prices starting at just $36. You can snap up options from Le Creuset, Lodge, and Crockpot.

If you’re looking to snap up a Dutch oven now, whether for a loved one or for yourself, you don’t have to look too far. Shop 10 of the best deals below from some of the most popular brands.



Best Early Black Friday Dutch Oven Deals at Amazon

So, you want to buy a Dutch oven, but you’re not sure where to start. One way to decide is based on size, and there are a plethora of options on sale. Plus, you can pick from stylish colors like pumpkin oranges, fiery reds, cool blues, and more.

If you prefer to cook in smaller batches or don’t have a lot of storage space, start small with this Lodge 3-quart pot. Known for its durability and affordability, Lodge has crafted high-quality cast iron cookware since the late 1800s. The brand’s 3-quart oven is no exception. It’s made from enameled cast iron, which has a silky nonstick surface that’s ideal for searing, sauteing, and roasting.

To buy: Lodge 3-Quart Dutch Oven, $71 (originally $97) at amazon.com

This particular Dutch oven is a touch more shallow and comes in at roughly a foot wide, so it’s easier to store and a bit more lightweight than other options. It’s able to handle temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which Amazon reviewers say is perfect for frying, baking, boiling, and braising. One even wrote, “I use it so much I don't bother to put it away.” Right now, it’s only $71.

To buy: Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Dutch Oven, from $246 (originally $360) at amazon.com

For just a touch more wiggle room, grab the 3.5-quart option from another shopper favorite, Le Creuset. This French cookware brand makes high-performance, classic pieces that’ll last you for decades to come, including its Dutch ovens. They’re also made with enameled cast iron, come with a tight-fitting lid, and two sturdy handles for easy carrying.

They’re oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can easily make breads, stews, or braises plus they’re safe to throw in the dishwasher for no-fuss cleanup. You can snap up the 3.5-quart version for 32% off, along with Le Creuset’s more medium-sized 4.5-quart option, which is 31% off ahead of the holidays.

To buy: Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Dutch Oven, from $336 (originally $420) at amazon.com

For large-batch recipes and holiday hosting, you’ll want to go for a 5-, 6-, or 7-quart Dutch oven. The 5.5-quart Dutch oven from Le Creuset is one of the brand’s more popular sizes for its versatility. It’s not too big and bulky, but it’s not so small that you’re limited in volume. Grab it for as low as $336 right now with the sale. You can also pick up Lodge’s 6-quart Dutch oven for 40% off right now.

For an even bigger discount, don’t forget about Crockpot’s 7-quart Dutch oven, which is on sale for 54% off. This nonstick version is also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and even though shoppers already rave over its affordable price, it’s now less than $65.

To buy: Crockpot 7-Quart Dutch Oven, from $65 (originally $140) at amazon.com

Regardless of what you choose, don’t wait too long. Since they’re such a popular choice, deals on Dutch ovens tend to change fast, and we’re not sure if they’ll come back. Keep scrolling to see other Dutch oven discounts, and don’t forget to check Amazon’s main deals page for more Black Friday markdowns ahead of the shopping holiday.

To buy: Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Dutch Oven, from $271 (originally $390) at amazon.com

To buy: Lodge 4.6-Quart Dutch Oven, from $70 (originally $105) at amazon.com

To buy: Lodge 6-Quart Dutch Oven, from $80 (originally $133) at amazon.com

To buy: Bruntmor 6.5-Quart Dutch Oven, from $47 with coupon (originally $91) at amazon.com

To buy: Lodge 7-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $70 (originally $113) at amazon.com

To buy: Lodge 7.5-Quart Dutch Oven, from $100 (originally $150) at amazon.com

