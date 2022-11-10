Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up

Discounts up to 30% off across its entire site.

Published on November 10, 2022

Our Place Early Deals Tout
Our Place has garnered a massive fan base since its launch just three years ago. It’s for a good reason. The direct-to-consumer brand’s thoughtful designs and curated aesthetic are perfect for an all-in-one, high-performing kitchen collection — plus it offers some of the most popular colors on the market, like sage, lavender, and char. 

Discounts on Our Place’s ever-growing roster are few and far between, but the brand just marked down its entire site weeks ahead of Black Friday. That means there’s plenty of time to snap up cookware, serveware, and tools ahead of your big Thanksgiving dinner. 

Even the brand’s most popular pieces are on sale. With deals up to 37% off, you can grab the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and other cookware pieces, plus tons of serveware and drinkware sets, at a steep discount. We’ve selected the 10 best deals to grab now, with prices as low as $37. 

Best Early Our Place Deals 

Our Place was first known for its Always Pan, an all-encompassing piece of cookware that captures the brand mission as a whole. The nonstick skillet replaces eight pieces in your kitchen: the fry pan, saute pan, steamer, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. It’s designed to not only make your life easier with its versatile design, but also to inspire you to cook more. Normally $145, this early bird discount will save you $50. 

Our Place Always Pan
To buy: Always Pan, $95 (originally $145) at fromourplace.com

You can also snap up other pieces of cookware, like the Perfect Pot, which is 30% off. It’s another 8-in-1 essential, since it replaces your Dutch oven, stockpot, roasting rack, saucepot, steamer, strainer, braiser, and spoon rest. Its 5.5-quart capacity is perfect for cozy soups and stews, and it’s oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit for roasts and baked sides.  

Starter Set

To buy: Starter Tableware Set, $119 (originally $160) at fromourplace.com

And, once you make the food, you definitely want functional pieces for serving too. Luckily, the brand is stacked with dinnerware and serveware that easily transition from everyday eating to your most treasured holiday dinners. 

Grab the Starter Set for all of your tableware needs, since it includes a dozen essentials for less than $120. Described as the perfect building block option,it comes with four ceramic serving plates that are ideal for your main course or for appetizers. You’ll also get four medium ceramic plates for smaller meals or starters like salad, along with four mid-sized bowls for soup, cereal, oatmeal, and more. 

Gather Bowls

To buy: Gather 2-Piece Bowl Set, $56 (originally $75) at fromourplace.com

If you’re looking for specific pieces to fill your collection, you can also grab marked-down bowls, platters, and drinking glasses. The brand’s Gather bowls are 25% off and come with two hefty sized options that are ideal for serving sides, large grain bowls, and whatever else you dream up. 

Or pick up this serving platter set on sale, which comes with two different-sized platters that are key for appetizers, roasted sides, or for serving up proteins to a crowd. You can also grab 4-piece sets in all of the brand’s plates, bowls, and cups for 25% off, like the main 4-piece plate set or its Night and Day 4-piece drinking glass set

Though these are some of the best discounts, the deals don’t end there. You’ll want to check out the brand’s Black Friday sale collection and gift guide for every piece you can grab for less right now. But don’t wait too long, since the brand’s items tend to sell out fast, even ahead of Thanksgiving weekend. 

Our Place Marked Down Most Popular Pieces

To buy: Perfect Pot, $115 (originally $165) at fromourplace.com

Knife Trio

To buy: Knife Trio, $90 (originally $170) at fromourplace.com

Our Place Night and Day Glasses

To buy: Night and Day 4-Piece Drinking Glass Set, $37 (originally $50) at fromourplace.com

Gather Platters

To buy: Gather 2-Piece Platter Set, $48 (originally $65) at fromourplace.com

Our Place Ovenware Oven Pan

To buy: Oven Pan and Oven Mat Set, $93 (originally $125) at fromourplace.com

our place Oprah
To buy: Main 4-Piece Plate Set, $37 (originally $50) at fromourplace.com

Editor-Picked Labor Day Deals

To buy: Cast Iron Always Pan, $105 (originally $155) at fromourplace.com

